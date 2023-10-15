Close
Tyreek Hill penalized for using cell phone to selfie his backflip touchdown celebration

Oct 15, 2023, 1:06 PM

Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins celebrates a touchdown during the first half in the game agai...

Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins celebrates a touchdown during the first half in the game against the Carolina Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

(Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has made a habit of doing backflips in the end zone to celebrate touchdowns.

He found his way to the end zone again in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers and this time got some help from a sideline observer who provided Hill with a cellphone to record the celly.

The view from the camera was originally posted to X by @NFLUK and then quickly deleted. However, it was captured by others and reposted for all of our viewing pleasure.

While the NFL has eased some limitations on touchdown and turnover celebrations, props are still illegal and Hill will likely receive a fine for his actions.

Michael Thomas of the New Orleans Saints busted out a cellphone after a touchdown in 2018 and was fined $30,000. Thomas said his inspiration for the celebration was from Joe Horn who used a cellphone to celebrate a touchdown in 2003.

Tyreek Hill penalized for using cell phone to selfie his backflip touchdown celebration