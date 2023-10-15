Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has made a habit of doing backflips in the end zone to celebrate touchdowns.

He found his way to the end zone again in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers and this time got some help from a sideline observer who provided Hill with a cellphone to record the celly.

Tyreek Hill with another TD — and probably yet another fine incoming for borrowing a phone for his selfie-flip celebration. pic.twitter.com/6iE327xRPO — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 15, 2023

The view from the camera was originally posted to X by @NFLUK and then quickly deleted. However, it was captured by others and reposted for all of our viewing pleasure.

The NFL deleted the Tyreek Hill POV video, here it is again 🤣pic.twitter.com/8q0vIqiDGwhttps://t.co/co6c81d4nb — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 15, 2023

While the NFL has eased some limitations on touchdown and turnover celebrations, props are still illegal and Hill will likely receive a fine for his actions.

Michael Thomas of the New Orleans Saints busted out a cellphone after a touchdown in 2018 and was fined $30,000. Thomas said his inspiration for the celebration was from Joe Horn who used a cellphone to celebrate a touchdown in 2003.

