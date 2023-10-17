Arizona coach Jedd Fisch said the Wildcats are still undecided on who will start at quarterback moving forward.

Arizona is 4-3 heading into its bye week and faces No. 12 Oregon State at home on Oct. 28, the fourth consecutive ranked opponent for the Wildcats.

“Right now, being in the bye week, as we’re evaluating where we are and as a team where we’ve been, we’re very fortunate,” Fisch said Monday. “Two is better than none. So we have the ability to continue to grow in that position, grow in that quarterback room and see how good both of those guys can get.”

Jayden de Laura began the season as Arizona’s starter but missed his third straight game after suffering an ankle injury late in the third quarter in the Sept. 23 win against Stanford. de Laura played just one snap during Saturday’s game at Washington State after Fisch asked him if he wanted to take a knee against his former team.

“I think we all saw when Jayden went out there to take a knee, that was quite a hobble out there,” Fisch said. “That wasn’t a pretty jog. We really have to see how this ankle is coming along as we continue to work through what we’re going to do.”

Redshirt freshman quarterback Noah Fifita helped the Wildcats to a 44-6 victory over No. 19 Washington State. The back-to-back Pac-12 Freshman of the Week winner threw for 342 yards and completed 34-of-43 passes against the Cougars.