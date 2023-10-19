PHOENIX — With his ball club down 2-0 in the National League Championship Series, the moment didn’t appear too large for Arizona Diamondbacks rookie pitcher Brandon Pfaadt.

He started Game 3 at Chase Field by striking out six Philadelphia Phillies through three innings across 10 total batters faced and got through an outstanding scoreless 5.2 innings, giving up two hits on no walks while striking out nine.

It was the difference in a 2-1 walk-off win.

Brandon Pfaadt is 1st pitcher in MLB history to have 0 runs and 0 walks in consecutive postseason starts. pic.twitter.com/POkCsdjsDT — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 19, 2023

most strikeouts in a postseason game with 0 walks, rookies: 1949 WS G1 Don Newcombe: 11

Today Brandon Pfaadt: 9 https://t.co/bUKxRCp8tc — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 19, 2023

The D-backs have been cautious with letting Pfaadt pitch late into games, especially in the postseason, worried about the third time through the order. As soon as Phillies power hitter and leadoff man Kyle Schwarber came up for his third at-bat, Pfaadt was pulled, a decision booed by fans before giving Pfaadt a standing ovation.

Crowd boos the decision to pull Brandon Pfaadt before giving him a standing ovation. pic.twitter.com/5G9mnKraWh — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) October 19, 2023

While Arizona’s bullpen has been in stellar form the last two months, Pfaadt had the opposing bats clueless all afternoon.

Pfaadt was getting ahead in counts early, with some nasty pitch variety location and selection, keeping a white-hot Philly lineup guessing.

Brandon Pfaadt's 2nd and 3rd Ks Thru 2. pic.twitter.com/hgWZ4bWGEu — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 19, 2023

The right-hander made it the first time in the series Philly hadn’t scored in the first inning off a D-backs starter after the one-two punch of Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly were doomed by the long ball, like so many other pitchers taking on the Phillies this year.

Pfaadt, unfortunately, didn’t get any early run support. The D-backs offense followed up zero runs in Game 2 and three for Game 1 by producing zero in the opening five innings of Game 3. Arizona managed just two hits and a walk during that span.

Manager Torey Lovullo tried a tweak to find more offense, moving Tommy Pham out of the designated hitter role and into the outfield for Alek Thomas’ slot, sitting a Gold Glove finalist in favor of better matchups. That also put Evan Longoria in there so Emmanuel Rivera could take third base.

