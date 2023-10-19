Close
Brandon Pfaadt deals for Diamondbacks in stellar Game 3 NLCS outing vs. Phillies

Oct 19, 2023, 2:58 PM | Updated: 5:03 pm

Arizona Diamondbacks starter Brandon Pfaadt in Game 3 of the NLCS against the Philadelphia Phillies...

Arizona Diamondbacks starter Brandon Pfaadt in Game 3 of the NLCS against the Philadelphia Phillies (Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports)

(Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports)

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY KELLAN OLSON


Arizona Sports

PHOENIX — With his ball club down 2-0 in the National League Championship Series, the moment didn’t appear too large for Arizona Diamondbacks rookie pitcher Brandon Pfaadt.

He started Game 3 at Chase Field by striking out six Philadelphia Phillies through three innings across 10 total batters faced and got through an outstanding scoreless 5.2 innings, giving up two hits on no walks while striking out nine.

It was the difference in a 2-1 walk-off win.

The D-backs have been cautious with letting Pfaadt pitch late into games, especially in the postseason, worried about the third time through the order. As soon as Phillies power hitter and leadoff man Kyle Schwarber came up for his third at-bat, Pfaadt was pulled, a decision booed by fans before giving Pfaadt a standing ovation.

While Arizona’s bullpen has been in stellar form the last two months, Pfaadt had the opposing bats clueless all afternoon.

Pfaadt was getting ahead in counts early, with some nasty pitch variety location and selection, keeping a white-hot Philly lineup guessing.

 

The right-hander made it the first time in the series Philly hadn’t scored in the first inning off a D-backs starter after the one-two punch of Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly were doomed by the long ball, like so many other pitchers taking on the Phillies this year.

