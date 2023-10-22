Close
D-backs can’t duplicate magical comebacks, drop NLCS Game 5

Oct 21, 2023, 8:04 PM | Updated: 9:59 pm

BY JOHN GUZZON


The Philadelphia Phillies surged out of the gates in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series Saturday, scoring two runs on two hits in the first inning on their way to a dominant 6-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

D-backs ace Zac Gallen regrouped for several innings after the first, shutting the Phillies down until the sixth when Schwarber launched a 461-foot home run to right field. It was Schwarber’s fifth homer this postseason.

After Gallen retired Trea Turner, Bryce Harper followed Schwarber’s homer with one of his own, a 444-foot blast to right center field. Gallen was able to get out of the inning by inducing a double play from Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto.

Gallen was replaced by reliever Miguel Castro, who gave up one hit to Brandon Marsh in the seventh inning.

Alek Thomas was able to answer back for the D-backs with a solo shot in the bottom of the seventh, but that would be the end of the scoring for the hometown team.

In the top of the eighth inning, the Phillies continued their home run barrage. After Bryce Harper reached on an error by Ketel Marte, reliever Joe Mantiply retired Alex Bohm and Bryson Stott.

Luis Frias replaced Mantiply and surrendered a 382-foot, two-run home run to J.T. Realmuto.

Slade Cecconi replaced Frias in the ninth inning and retired the Phillies in order.

A ninth inning comeback was not in the cards, as Gurriel and Thomas were retired in order by Phillies reliever Seranthony Dominguez. Evan Longoria walked and Gerlado Perdomo reached on an infield hit that was deflected by Dominguez.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson replaced Dominguez with Matt Strahm who struck out Corbin Carroll to end the game.

Game 6 is scheduled to begin at 2:07 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia although the game time might change depending on the outcome of Game 6 of the ALCS on Sunday.

