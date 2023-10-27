ASU lands commitment from 6-foot-11 big man Jaden Smith

Three-star big man Jaden Smith announced his commitment to Arizona State on Friday afternoon, giving head coach Bobby Hurley his first pledge from the 2024 class.

Smith, 6-foot-11, plays for Kenwood Academy in Chicago where he’s coached by Mike Irvin, the brother of new ASU assistant Nick Irvin.

Rated as the 168th player in the class and a top-five player in Illinois by 247 Sports Composite, Smith brings a self-reported 7-foot-3 wingspan to give the Sun Devils some much-needed length.

“Coach Hurley is a legendary coach, with experience he had in college and the NBA,” Smith told Rivals. “The Arizona State coaches think I could be a versatile four or five that could initiate the offense, put the ball on the floor. They think I can be a threat on the offensive side and also be that big, defensive presence.”

Smith chose ASU over DePaul and Loyola-Chicago, and held offers from TCU, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin among others.