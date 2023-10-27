Close
ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

ASU lands commitment from 6-foot-11 big man Jaden Smith

Oct 27, 2023, 2:20 PM

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 22: Head coach Bobby Hurley of the Arizona State Sun Devils yells to his team during the first half of the first round game of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament against the Buffalo Bulls at BOK Center on March 22, 2019 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

Three-star big man Jaden Smith announced his commitment to Arizona State on Friday afternoon, giving head coach Bobby Hurley his first pledge from the 2024 class.

Smith, 6-foot-11, plays for Kenwood Academy in Chicago where he’s coached by Mike Irvin, the brother of new ASU assistant Nick Irvin.

Rated as the 168th player in the class and a top-five player in Illinois by 247 Sports Composite, Smith brings a self-reported 7-foot-3 wingspan to give the Sun Devils some much-needed length.

“Coach Hurley is a legendary coach, with experience he had in college and the NBA,” Smith told Rivals. “The Arizona State coaches think I could be a versatile four or five that could initiate the offense, put the ball on the floor. They think I can be a threat on the offensive side and also be that big, defensive presence.”

Smith chose ASU over DePaul and Loyola-Chicago, and held offers from TCU, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin among others.

