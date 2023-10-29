Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

ASU football’s ground game fuels win vs. WSU

Oct 28, 2023, 7:04 PM | Updated: 8:53 pm

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

The Arizona State rush attack set the tone in Saturday’s 38-27 win over Washington State. The Sun Devils only averaged 93.7 yards per game on the ground this season, but they finished with 235 rushing yards on 39 attempts to supplement Trenton Bourguet’s 274 yards on 19-of-26 passing with no interceptions.

ASU jumped on WSU early, totaling 163 yards on 20 attempts in the first half in front of a home crowd at Mountain America Stadium.

DeCarlos Brooks scored their first two touchdowns, and Cameron Skattebo joined in, scoring his first touchdown of the game after a 66-yard breakaway.

ASU also doubled its season averages for yards per carry, averaging 6.0 yards compared to 3.0 yards per carry over the season coming in.

The Sun Devils welcomed back starting offensive lineman Aaron Frost for the first time in over a month, and he helped open things up for ASU rushers.

Defensively, ASU held the Cougars to just 88 rushing yards on 21 attempts, an average of 4.2 yards per carry.

While the Devils’ offense stalled in the second half comparatively, they scored double-digit points over the final 30 minutes for just the third time this season after scoring a season-high 24 first-half points.

In total, Brooks finished with three touchdowns while Skattebo and Elijhah Badger each added one, all five coming on the ground.

Not only is 38 ASU’s season-high in points, but the 11 points they won by is also a season-high in margin of victory as they move to 2-6 in Kenny Dillingham’s first season.

Arizona State Football

Arizona State's "Ghost Story" jersey, courtesy of adidas. (Arizona State Football/Twitter)...

Aaron Schmidt

ASU football to wear ‘Ghost Story’ uniforms against Washington State

Halloween is near, and the Arizona State Sun Devils will look to put a scare into Washington State with their Ghost Story uniforms.

2 days ago

Ro Torrence #9 of the Arizona State Sun Devils celebrates his interception against the Washington H...

Stephen Gugliociello

Arizona State defense showed signs of growth in Washington loss

The Arizona State Sun Devils defense made its presence felt against one of the most prolific offenses in the nation on Saturday night.

4 days ago

Carson Bruener #42 of the Washington Huskies pressures Trenton Bourguet #16 of the Arizona State Su...

Jesse Morrison

State of the Sun Devils podcast: ASU beats itself in loss to No. 5 Washington

On the latest edition of the State of the Sun Devils podcast, the guys react to Arizona State almost upsetting No. 5 Washington.

5 days ago

Carson Bruener #42 of the Washington Huskies pressures Trenton Bourguet #16 of the Arizona State Su...

Associated Press

Arizona State falls to Washington after untimely pick-six

Mishael Powell returned a fourth-quarter interception 89 yards for a touchdown and No. 5 Washington beat Arizona State 15-7 on Saturday.

7 days ago

Trenton Bourguet #16 of the Arizona State Sun Devils passes during the first quarter against the Wa...

John Guzzon

ASU football shirking underdog label to lead Huskies 7-3 at halftime in Seattle

Saturday night in Seattle the Arizona State Sun Devils lead the no. 5 ranked Washington Huskies 7-3 at halftime.

7 days ago

Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports...

Jesse Morrison

State of the Sun Devils Podcast: Does Arizona State have any chance against Washington?

The guys discuss Arizona State football's tough task against No. 5 Washington and go around Sun Devil athletics.

7 days ago

ASU football’s ground game fuels win vs. WSU