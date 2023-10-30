Close
ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

State of the Sun Devils podcast: ASU beats WSU, Merrill Kelly dominates in World Series

Oct 30, 2023, 2:00 PM

Kenny Dillingham, ASU football head coach...

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

BY JESSE MORRISON


On the latest edition of the State of the Sun Devils podcast, Jesse Morrison and Mitch Vareldzis react to Arizona State football finally giving head coach Kenny Dillingham his first Pac-12 win.

The Sun Devils took down the Washington State Cougars 38-27 last Saturday behind performances by running backs Cam Skattebo and DeCarlos Brooks.

Skattebo had 11 attempts for 121 yards and a touchdown. Brooks carried the rock 11 times as well for 67 yards and a whopping three scores.

The win snapped a six-game losing streak for ASU and was the Sun Devils’ first Power 5 win of 2023. It improved ASU’s record to 2-6 on the season.

The Sun Devils will travel to a hostile environment this week to face Utah. The Utes are 6-2 overall and 3-2 in the Pac-12. The game kicks of at 11 a.m. and can be heard on ESPN 620 AM, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

The football game was not the only huge ASU-related story last Saturday. At the same time the football team was having success, former Sun Devil pitcher Merrill Kelly was throwing a gem for the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the World Series.

Kelly went seven innings in the game, allowing just one run and three hits. He struck out nine Texas Rangers batters and did not surrender any walks. His performance helped propel the D-backs to a 9-1 victory to even the series at a game apiece.

