Diamondbacks’ Marte continues setting records as his hitting streak extends

Oct 31, 2023, 6:20 PM

Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte singles off Andrew Heaney in the bottom of the first in Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. (Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports)

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Ketel Marte keeps setting records this postseason.

The Arizona Diamondbacks switch-hitting second baseman led off the bottom of the first with a single up the middle. With that, he extended his postseason hitting streak to start a career to 20 games.

But we already knew that was a record.

Marte has hit in all 16 games this season, passing Alcides Escobar’s 15-game mark set in 2015 for the longest single-postseason hitting streak. That’s according to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs.

Escobar was playing shortstop for the Kansas City Royals at the time. He won the ALCS MVP that season, batting .478 against the Toronto Blue Jays in a six-game series win, and helped the Royals win the World Series. He hit .329 in the postseason that year.

Marte has had an extra round of playoffs to play versus Escobar’s 2015 run. Marte is hitting a matching .329.

The second baseman’s most prolific series this postseason came during the NLCS, for which he won the the MVP, hitting 12-for-31 for a .387 batting average and a .987 OPS.

In the World Series, he’s batting 4-for-14 with a double and four RBI.

Listen to the Diamondbacks take on the Rangers in Game 4 of the World Series on the Arizona Sports app, ArizonaSports.com, and 98.7.

