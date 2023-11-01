Ketel Marte keeps setting records this postseason.

The Arizona Diamondbacks switch-hitting second baseman led off the bottom of the first with a single up the middle. With that, he extended his postseason hitting streak to start a career to 20 games.

But we already knew that was a record.

Marte has hit in all 16 games this season, passing Alcides Escobar’s 15-game mark set in 2015 for the longest single-postseason hitting streak. That’s according to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs.

With his hit in the first inning, Ketel Marte's total #Postseason hit streak is at 20 games! pic.twitter.com/Fj9wgPSXLB — MLB (@MLB) November 1, 2023

Escobar was playing shortstop for the Kansas City Royals at the time. He won the ALCS MVP that season, batting .478 against the Toronto Blue Jays in a six-game series win, and helped the Royals win the World Series. He hit .329 in the postseason that year.

Marte has had an extra round of playoffs to play versus Escobar’s 2015 run. Marte is hitting a matching .329.

The second baseman’s most prolific series this postseason came during the NLCS, for which he won the the MVP, hitting 12-for-31 for a .387 batting average and a .987 OPS.

In the World Series, he’s batting 4-for-14 with a double and four RBI.

