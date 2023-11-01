The Arizona Wildcats’ athletic department Wednesday said the school will receive no penalties from the NCAA after West Virginia guard Kerr Kriisa was suspended nine games Tuesday for impermissible benefits he accepted as a student at Arizona.

“Upon learning of a potential NCAA issue with a former men’s basketball student-athlete after they left the University of Arizona, the athletics department worked collaboratively and transparently with the NCAA and West Virginia University in their review of the matter,” the Wildcats said in a statement. “The review confirmed there was no involvement from any Arizona Athletics staff members or coaches.

“As part of their evaluation, the NCAA determined that the University of Arizona’s compliance systems and education met or exceeded their standards and national best practices. The University of Arizona received no penalties or corrective actions as a result of the NCAA’s evaluation.”

Arizona added the school will not comment further and wished the former athlete “the best moving forward.”

West Virginia announced Kriisa’s suspension on Tuesday, saying he accepted responsibility.

The point guard averaged 9.4 points and 4.7 assists per game in 76 appearances over three seasons with Arizona.

He entered the transfer portal this offseason and committed to West Virginia to play for then-head coach Bob Huggins before Huggins left the school amid controversy. Kriisa briefly entered the portal but ultimately decided to return to play for interim head coach Josh Eilert.

