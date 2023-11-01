Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA BASKETBALL

‘No involvement’ by Arizona Wildcats in WVU guard Kerr Kriisa’s suspension

Nov 1, 2023, 8:56 AM

Kerr Kriisa, Tommy Lloyd...

Arizona Wildcats guard Kerr Kriisa #25 and Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd, during a Pac-12 basketball game between the Cal Golden Bears and the Arizona Wildcats on February 5, 2022 at McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Wildcats’ athletic department Wednesday said the school will receive no penalties from the NCAA after West Virginia guard Kerr Kriisa was suspended nine games Tuesday for impermissible benefits he accepted as a student at Arizona.

“Upon learning of a potential NCAA issue with a former men’s basketball student-athlete after they left the University of Arizona, the athletics department worked collaboratively and transparently with the NCAA and West Virginia University in their review of the matter,” the Wildcats said in a statement. “The review confirmed there was no involvement from any Arizona Athletics staff members or coaches.

“As part of their evaluation, the NCAA determined that the University of Arizona’s compliance systems and education met or exceeded their standards and national best practices. The University of Arizona received no penalties or corrective actions as a result of the NCAA’s evaluation.”

RELATED STORIES

Arizona added the school will not comment further and wished the former athlete “the best moving forward.”

West Virginia announced Kriisa’s suspension on Tuesday, saying he accepted responsibility.

The point guard averaged 9.4 points and 4.7 assists per game in 76 appearances over three seasons with Arizona.

He entered the transfer portal this offseason and committed to West Virginia to play for then-head coach Bob Huggins before Huggins left the school amid controversy. Kriisa briefly entered the portal but ultimately decided to return to play for interim head coach Josh Eilert.

Arizona Basketball

Kerr Kriisa...

Arizona Sports

West Virginia’s Kerr Kriisa suspended for accepting benefits at Arizona

West Virginia's Kerr Kriisa will miss nine games during 2023-24 for receiving impermissible benefits while he was with the Arizona Wildcats.

1 day ago

Caleb Love, Arizona Wildcats press conference...

Damon Allred

What to watch for in men’s basketball for the Pac-12’s final year

Coming off a season with four NCAA tournament entries from the Pac-12, this appears to be a last hurrah for the Conference of Champions.

6 days ago

Andre Iguodala...

Associated Press

Arizona Wildcats product Andre Iguodala retires from NBA after 19 seasons

Andre Iguodala, a four-time champion with the Golden State Warriors during a 19-year NBA career, is retiring.

12 days ago

Jake Plummer, Arizona State quarterback in the Rose Bowl...

Arizona Sports

Jake Plummer, Richard Jefferson named 2023 Fiesta Bowl parade grand marshals

Former Arizona State quarterback Jake Plummer and former Arizona forward Richard Jefferson are the 2023 Fiesta Bowl parade grand marshals.

14 days ago

Tommy Lloyd, Arizona Wildcats head coach...

Arizona Sports

Arizona, USC only Pac-12 teams ranked in 2023-24 AP preseason men’s basketball poll

The Arizona Wildcats and USC Trojans were the only Pac-12 teams in the AP's preseason men's college basketball top 25 rankings.

16 days ago

Pelle Larson, Arizona Wildcats...

Kevin Zimmerman

Arizona basketball’s Tommy Lloyd wants toughness, suggests more small-ball for 2023-24 team

A loss to Princeton has Arizona Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd prioritizing toughness and defense. His team might be built to go smaller.

21 days ago

‘No involvement’ by Arizona Wildcats in WVU guard Kerr Kriisa’s suspension