Kerr Kriisa indeed plans on playing for West Virginia after entering the transfer portal for the second time this offseason.

The former Arizona Wildcats guard committed to WVU in April as a transfer but reentered the portal after Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins stepped down last weekend following an arrest on allegations of driving under the influence.

Kriisa announced on Sunday his intention to stay with West Virginia, putting his faith in assistant Josh Eilert, who was selected as interim head coach.

He referenced Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd in his announcement, saying he trusted an assistant coach after Sean Miller’s exit from Tucson ahead of the 2021-22 season and had success.

Kriisa recently told ESPN’s Jonathan Givony he was excited to play for Huggins, who was West Virginia’s coach for 16 years. Huggins stepped away a month after he was suspended three games for using an anti-gay slur and denigrating Catholics during an interview.

Kriisa was one of three WVU players who entered the portal after the resignation along with Tre Mitchell and Joe Toussaint.

The guard from Estonia played three seasons at Arizona and started 65 games over the past two years under Lloyd.

He led the Pac-12 in assists per game in each of the last two seasons and was one of three Arizona players in program history to record multiple triple-doubles (Andre Iguodala and Loren Woods).

Follow @AZSports