ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Arizona State Athletics seeking contract extension for football coach Kenny Dillingham

Nov 3, 2023, 2:25 PM

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham...

Head coach Kenny Dillingham of the Arizona State Sun Devils talks with quarterback Jaden Rashada #5 before the NCAAF game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Mountain America Stadium on September 09, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

Arizona State Athletics announced its intention to pursue a contract extension for head football coach Kenny Dillingham with the Arizona Board of Regents.

The additional one-year extension will run through November 2028.

The seeking of approval for the extension comes on the heels of the school self-imposed a one-year postseason ban.

As previously reported by Arizona Sports: An addendum in Dillingham’s contract says that either a scholarship reduction of four or more players or a bowl game ban on Arizona State stemming from the investigation into actions by Herm Edwards’ staff will trigger ASU to request an extension for “each year such sanctions are in effect.”

The head coach’s initial contract was for five years, which would expire on Nov. 27, 2027.

As of now, the NCAA’s investigation into the Herm Edwards regime at Arizona State has yet to conclude, but on Aug. 27, the school imposed a one-year postseason ban.

“Arizona State University has informed the NCAA and Pac-12 conference that it will self-impose a one-year postseason ban on its football program for the upcoming season. In light of the ongoing investigation and our membership obligation to maintain the confidentiality of the matter, we will not be commenting further at this time,” Ray Anderson, ASU’s vice president for Athletics, said in a news release at the time.

Dillingham’s first season at the helm of his alma mater has been a mixed bag — the record (2-6) hasn’t matched the overall competitiveness on the field, with three one-score losses.

