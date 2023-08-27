Close
ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Clause in ASU HC Dillingham’s contract calls for extension following self-imposed bowl ban

Aug 27, 2023, 1:01 PM | Updated: 1:13 pm

Head Coach Kenny Dillingham of the Arizona State Sun Devils speaks with the media at Zouk Nightclub...

Head Coach Kenny Dillingham of the Arizona State Sun Devils speaks with the media at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas on July 21, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Louis Grasse/Getty Images)

(Photo by Louis Grasse/Getty Images)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham could have his contract extended another year thanks to a decision by the university.

The extension will be due to a clause in Dillingham’s contract following ASU’s self-imposed bowl ban for 2023, which was announced on Sunday.

As previously reported by Arizona Sports: An addendum in Dillingham’s contract says that either a scholarship reduction of four or more players or a bowl game ban on Arizona State stemming from the investigation into actions by Herm Edwards’ staff will trigger ASU to request an extension for “each year such sanctions are in effect.”

Dillingham’s deal was initially for five years, ending Nov. 27, 2027, but the additional year would push his contract to 2028.

Yahoo! Sports’ Pete Thamel reported in detail more than two years ago that former defensive coordinator, associate head coach and recruiting coordinator Antonio Pierce allegedly led the charge in pushing the boundaries of allowing recruits to visit Arizona State’s campus during the dead period over a span of months before recruiting reopened in June 2021.

“Arizona State University has informed the NCAA and Pac-12 conference that it will self-impose a one-year postseason ban on its football program for the upcoming season. In light of the ongoing investigation and our membership obligation to maintain the confidentiality of the matter, we will not be commenting further at this time,” Ray Anderson, ASU’s vice president for Athletics said in a news release on Sunday.

Dillingham, who went to Chaparral High School and graduated from Arizona State, replaced Edwards as the ASU head coach. He left his post as the Oregon Ducks’ offensive coordinator after one season on Dan Lanning’s staff.

Dillingham’s Sun Devils kick off their season on Thursday against Southern Utah at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe.

