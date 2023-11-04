Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Arizona State QB Trenton Bourguet injured in loss vs. Utah

Nov 4, 2023, 2:25 PM | Updated: 2:31 pm

Trenton Bourguet #16 of the Arizona State Sun Devils throws a pass during warmups before their game...

Trenton Bourguet #16 of the Arizona State Sun Devils throws a pass during warmups before their game against the Utah Utes at Rice Eccles Stadium on November 4, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY KELLAN OLSON


Arizona Sports

Arizona State quarterback Trenton Bourguet left Saturday’s game against No. 18 Utah after suffering a leg injury, briefly returned and then was ruled out for the rest of a 55-3 loss.

Bourguet dropped back to pass during the Sun Devils’ first drive of the game and took a hit as he threw the ball. The signal-caller was not able to put weight on his left leg before getting helped off the field and then carted to the locker room.

Bourguet came back for one drive in the late second quarter before not returning the rest of the game. He was 3-for-6 with -1 passing yard.

Jacob Conover replaced Bourguet and went through big-time struggles, going 5-of-22 on his passing attempts for 41 yards with an interception.

It was one-way traffic all afternoon in Utah. A deep kickoff return in the early first quarter resulted in Arizona State’s lone points via a field goal. The Sun Devils had 11 of their first 12 total drives go five plays or less. On the day, the injury-riddled ASU offense managed 83 total yards and was 1-for-15 on third down.

The Utes, meanwhile, led 24-3 at the half and tallied up 513 total yards, 352 of which came on the ground.

This continues a tough year for the Sun Devils with injuries, particularly under center.

Original starter and true freshman Jaden Rashada has been out since the second week of the season due an undisclosed injury. His backup Drew Pyne is also out due to injury.

Arizona State Football

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: State of the Sun Devils podcast: How in the world is Antonio Pierce an NFL head coach?

The guys discuss embattled former ASU assistant Antonio Pierce being named interim head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders, preview the football team’s clash at Utah and react to Sun Devil Volleyball’s huge win over No. 3 Stanford. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Photo: Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Subscribe to the […]

22 hours ago

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham...

Stephen Gugliociello

Arizona State Athletics seeking contract extension for football coach Kenny Dillingham

Arizona State Athletics is announcing its intention to pursue a contract extension for Kenny Dillingham with the Arizona Board of Regents. 

1 day ago

Ro Torrence #9 of the Arizona State Sun Devils celebrates his interception against the Washington H...

Aaron Schmidt

Arizona State travels to No. 18 Utah as Sun Devils look to keep momentum going

Coming off a victory against Washington State, the Sun Devils will look to keep their momentum when they take on No. 18 Utah.

1 day ago

Arizona State DL BJ Green...

Kevin Zimmerman

Dillingham: Arizona State extending defensive coordinator Brian Ward 3 years

Brian Ward, Arizona State's first-year defensive coordinator, has received an extension, Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham said.

2 days ago

Big 12...

Arizona Sports

Here’s who Arizona State, Arizona football play in Big 12 through 2027

The Big 12 released scheduled matchups for the future football seasons for the Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats through 2027.

3 days ago

Kenny Dillingham and Kyle Whittingham...

Stephen Gugliociello

Wanting to be like U(tah): How Arizona State aims to be like the Utes

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham has more than just respect for Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham. He wants to emulate him.

3 days ago

Arizona State QB Trenton Bourguet injured in loss vs. Utah