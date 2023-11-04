Arizona State QB Trenton Bourguet injured in loss vs. Utah

Arizona State quarterback Trenton Bourguet left Saturday’s game against No. 18 Utah after suffering a leg injury, briefly returned and then was ruled out for the rest of a 55-3 loss.

Bourguet dropped back to pass during the Sun Devils’ first drive of the game and took a hit as he threw the ball. The signal-caller was not able to put weight on his left leg before getting helped off the field and then carted to the locker room.

Bourguet came back for one drive in the late second quarter before not returning the rest of the game. He was 3-for-6 with -1 passing yard.

Jacob Conover replaced Bourguet and went through big-time struggles, going 5-of-22 on his passing attempts for 41 yards with an interception.

It was one-way traffic all afternoon in Utah. A deep kickoff return in the early first quarter resulted in Arizona State’s lone points via a field goal. The Sun Devils had 11 of their first 12 total drives go five plays or less. On the day, the injury-riddled ASU offense managed 83 total yards and was 1-for-15 on third down.

The Utes, meanwhile, led 24-3 at the half and tallied up 513 total yards, 352 of which came on the ground.

This continues a tough year for the Sun Devils with injuries, particularly under center.

Original starter and true freshman Jaden Rashada has been out since the second week of the season due an undisclosed injury. His backup Drew Pyne is also out due to injury.

