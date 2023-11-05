Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA FOOTBALL

Arizona Wildcats ranked 23rd in the Week 10 AP poll

Nov 5, 2023, 12:16 PM | Updated: 12:22 pm

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita (11) avoids UCLA defensive back John Humphrey during the first half...

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita (11) avoids UCLA defensive back John Humphrey during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Wildcats are ranked in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time since Oct. 29, 2017 after their victory against UCLA on Saturday.

The Wildcats sit at 23rd in the Week 10 AP Top 25 after they recorded victories over ranked opponents in three consecutive games for the first time in school history.

Quarterback Noah Fifita completed 25 of 32 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns in the win over the Bruins.

RELATED STORIES

Arizona also clinched its first bowl appearance since 2017 after improving to 6-3 on the season.

The Wildcats just finished a stretch where they faced five straight opponents ranked in the top-20. Arizona went 3-2 in that span, the losses coming to Washington and USC by a combined nine points.

Arizona is also ranked 24th in the Coaches Poll. The College Football Playoff committee will also release the second edition of its rankings Tuesday evening.

Next week, Arizona plays the Colorado Buffaloes (4-5, 1-5 conference) on the road. Kickoff is set for noon MST on Pac-12 Networks. The Wildcats finish the regular season with a home game against Utah before traveling to Arizona State for the Territorial Cup.

AP Poll Top 25

1. Georgia (49)

2. Michigan (9)

3. Ohio State (3)

4. Florida State (2)

5. Washington

6. Oregon

7. Texas

8. Alabama

9. Penn State

10. Ole Miss

11. Louisville

12. Oregon State

13. Utah

14. Tennessee

15. Oklahoma State

16. Missouri

17. Oklahoma

18. LSU

19. Kansas

20. Tulane

21. James Madison

22. Notre Dame

23. Arizona

24. North Carolina

25. Liberty

Arizona Football

Noah Fifita, Arizona Wildcats...

Damon Allred

Noah Fifita shines again as Arizona beats UCLA, clinching bowl

The Arizona Wildcats beat a ranked opponent for the third-straight week, 27-10, over the 19th-ranked UCLA Bruins.

13 hours ago

noah fifita...

Associated Press

Arizona hosts No. 20 UCLA as Wildcats prepare for 5th game against ranked opponent

Arizona is at the tail end of one of the most brutal stretches in college football this season. This week, they prepare to face No. 20 UCLA.

2 days ago

Big 12...

Arizona Sports

Here’s who Arizona State, Arizona football play in Big 12 through 2027

The Big 12 released scheduled matchups for the future football seasons for the Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats through 2027.

4 days ago

Arizona State Sun Devils defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce during the SRS Distribution Las Vegas...

Stephen Gugliociello

Antonio Pierce named interim head coach of Las Vegas Raiders

A former Arizona Wildcats linebacker and Arizona State coach was named the new head man of the Las Vegas Raiders.

5 days ago

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham...

Arizona Sports

Pac-12 announces ASU vs. UCLA, Arizona at Colorado game times for Nov. 11

The Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats will play their Saturday, Nov. 11 game on the Pac-12 Networks, the conference announced.

6 days ago

Quarterback Noah Fifita #11 of the Arizona Wildcats prepares for the game against the Oregon State ...

Associated Press

Fifita helps Arizona Wildcats upset No. 11 Oregon State

Noah Fifita threw two touchdown passes to Michael Wiley in the fourth quarter and Arizona beat No. 11 Oregon State 27-24 Saturday night.

8 days ago

Arizona Wildcats ranked 23rd in the Week 10 AP poll