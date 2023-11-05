Arizona Wildcats ranked 23rd in the Week 10 AP poll

The Arizona Wildcats are ranked in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time since Oct. 29, 2017 after their victory against UCLA on Saturday.

The Wildcats sit at 23rd in the Week 10 AP Top 25 after they recorded victories over ranked opponents in three consecutive games for the first time in school history.

Quarterback Noah Fifita completed 25 of 32 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns in the win over the Bruins.

Arizona also clinched its first bowl appearance since 2017 after improving to 6-3 on the season.

The Wildcats just finished a stretch where they faced five straight opponents ranked in the top-20. Arizona went 3-2 in that span, the losses coming to Washington and USC by a combined nine points.

Arizona is also ranked 24th in the Coaches Poll. The College Football Playoff committee will also release the second edition of its rankings Tuesday evening.

Next week, Arizona plays the Colorado Buffaloes (4-5, 1-5 conference) on the road. Kickoff is set for noon MST on Pac-12 Networks. The Wildcats finish the regular season with a home game against Utah before traveling to Arizona State for the Territorial Cup.

AP Poll Top 25

1. Georgia (49)

2. Michigan (9)

3. Ohio State (3)

4. Florida State (2)

5. Washington

6. Oregon

7. Texas

8. Alabama

9. Penn State

10. Ole Miss

11. Louisville

12. Oregon State

13. Utah

14. Tennessee

15. Oklahoma State

16. Missouri

17. Oklahoma

18. LSU

19. Kansas

20. Tulane

21. James Madison

22. Notre Dame

23. Arizona

24. North Carolina

25. Liberty

Follow @veenstra_david