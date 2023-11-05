Arizona Wildcats ranked 23rd in the Week 10 AP poll
Nov 5, 2023, 12:16 PM | Updated: 12:22 pm
(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
The Arizona Wildcats are ranked in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time since Oct. 29, 2017 after their victory against UCLA on Saturday.
The Wildcats sit at 23rd in the Week 10 AP Top 25 after they recorded victories over ranked opponents in three consecutive games for the first time in school history.
Quarterback Noah Fifita completed 25 of 32 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns in the win over the Bruins.
Arizona also clinched its first bowl appearance since 2017 after improving to 6-3 on the season.
The Wildcats just finished a stretch where they faced five straight opponents ranked in the top-20. Arizona went 3-2 in that span, the losses coming to Washington and USC by a combined nine points.
Arizona is also ranked 24th in the Coaches Poll. The College Football Playoff committee will also release the second edition of its rankings Tuesday evening.
Next week, Arizona plays the Colorado Buffaloes (4-5, 1-5 conference) on the road. Kickoff is set for noon MST on Pac-12 Networks. The Wildcats finish the regular season with a home game against Utah before traveling to Arizona State for the Territorial Cup.
AP Poll Top 25
1. Georgia (49)
2. Michigan (9)
3. Ohio State (3)
4. Florida State (2)
5. Washington
6. Oregon
7. Texas
8. Alabama
9. Penn State
10. Ole Miss
11. Louisville
12. Oregon State
13. Utah
14. Tennessee
15. Oklahoma State
16. Missouri
17. Oklahoma
18. LSU
19. Kansas
20. Tulane
21. James Madison
22. Notre Dame
23. Arizona
24. North Carolina
25. Liberty