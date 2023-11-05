Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Clayton Tune, Arizona Cardinals shut out in Week 9 loss to Browns

Nov 5, 2023, 2:08 PM | Updated: 3:21 pm

Clayton Tune looks to pass in Week 9...

Clayton Tune #15 of the Arizona Cardinals throws a pass during the third quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon’s homecoming was far from warm and fuzzy behind a 27-0 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Behind rookie quarterback Clayton Tune’s first NFL start, the Cardinals were once again on the wrong side of the scoreboard for a sixth straight week.

“When you get beat like that, I didn’t do a good enough job of getting the team prepped for the game and that falls solely on me,” Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters postgame. “We got to do a better job.

“Give Cleveland credit but you lose the takeaway battle, you lose the explosive play battle, we get outgained by however many yards we got outgained by, you’re not going to win. It’s a good football team, but we didn’t play well enough in any phase today to win the game.”

RELATED STORIES

But unlike Arizona’s previous losses on its way to a 1-8 mark, the Cardinals were held scoreless throughout the matchup. The only other time the Cardinals were held out of the end zone offensively was against the Washington Commanders in Week 1.

It was especially tough for Tune, who completed 11 of his 20 pass attempts for 58 yards and two interceptions in the matchup. He also paced Arizona’s running game with 28 yards on five carries and was sacked seven times.

The playbook was clearly far from open, with Tune seeing most of his work come on screens and short passes. His longest throw of the afternoon came on a 14-yard pass to Hollywood Brown.

“Every rep is an evaluation,” Gannon said of Tune. “We’ll look at the tape and figure out what we need to work on to help him out.”

The offensive issues weren’t just on Tune, either.

Arizona’s offensive line looked overmatched by Cleveland’s front seven throughout most of the matchup. The running game meanwhile averaged just two yards per carry on its way to 41 yards on 21 carries.

As a team, Arizona walked out of Cleveland with a dismal 56 yards of total offense, the fewest yards in a Cardinals game since 1955 (49) when the franchise was still in Chicago.

“We couldn’t run it, we couldn’t protect, so a lot of things to get cleaned up by the staff,” Gannon said.

On the other side, the Cardinals defense did all it could to weather the offensive drought but watched Watson and the Browns put up 27 unanswered points in the defeat.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Cardinals Corner

Joshua Dobbs scrambles in Week 9...

Tyler Drake

Ex-Cardinal Joshua Dobbs helps lead Vikings to comeback victory in Week 9

Former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs didn't have to wait long to make an impact for his new team in the Minnesota Vikings.

2 hours ago

Clayton Tune sacked in Week 9...

Tyler Drake

Clayton Tune, Arizona Cardinals offense lethargic in 1st half vs. Browns

The mountain of factors playing against the Arizona Cardinals offense were on display in the first half against the Browns.

3 hours ago

Michael Wilson looks on...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Michael Wilson officially inactive for Week 9 tilt vs. Browns

The Arizona Cardinals will be without rookie wide receiver Michael Wilson when the team takes on the Cleveland Browns in Week 9.

6 hours ago

Kyler Murray practices in Week 9...

Tyler Drake

Kyler Murray or Clayton Tune? Quarterback decisions loom for Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are going to take all the time they possibly can before naming a Week 9 starting quarterback.

2 days ago

Clayton Tune practices in Week 9...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Clayton Tune looking to ‘remain constant’ if given Week 9 start

Clayton Tune continues to remain even-keeled despite being in the mix to start for the Arizona Cardinals against the Browns in Week 9.

3 days ago

Kyler Murray practices in Week 9...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals, Browns keeping their quarterback cards close to the vest

It's officially a game of quarterback chicken between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns in Week 9.

4 days ago

Clayton Tune, Arizona Cardinals shut out in Week 9 loss to Browns