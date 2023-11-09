Close
New-look ASU men’s basketball loses season opener to Mississippi State

Nov 8, 2023, 10:35 PM

Frankie Collins...

Jimmy Bell Jr. #15 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs reaches for the rebound against Frankie Collins #1 of the Arizona State Sun Devils and Shawn Phillips Jr. #9 of the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half in the Barstool Sports Invitational at Wintrust Arena on November 8, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHICAGO (AP) — Junior college transfer Trey Fort hit six 3-pointers and scored 21 points to lead Mississippi State men’s basketball to a 71-56 victory over Arizona State on Wednesday night in a season opener for both teams.

Fort hit three straight 3-pointers to kick off a 16-4 first half-ending run for a 39-18 lead. The lead reached as many as 25 points in the second half.

Arizona State, with seven Division I transfers joining the roster this season, was led by Louisville transfer Kamari Lands with 13 points and Frankie Collins adding 10 points and five steals. The Sun Devils shot 32% from the field and 24% from beyond the arc.

Returners Jamiya Neal and Collins started alongside three newcomers: Lands, Jose Perez and Shawn Phillips Jr.

West Virginia graduate transfer Jimmy Bell added 13 points for the Bulldogs, who shot 40%.

The Bulldogs were the worst 3-point shooting team in Division I last season at 26.6% but made 10 of 26 (38%) from the arc against the Sun Devils, who missed all nine of their first-half 3-point shots and finished 5 of 21. ASU started 2-for-17 from deep.

Fort was 4 of 8 on 3-pointers in the first half, scoring 14 points.

The game was played at a neutral site at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Arizona State is home against Texas Southern on Saturday.

