Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Jalin Conyers starts at QB for ASU football vs. UCLA, technically

Nov 11, 2023, 8:00 PM | Updated: 8:42 pm

Jalin Conyers...

Tight end Jalin Conyers #12 of the Arizona State Sun Devils runs with the football against the Arizona Wildcats on November 25, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona State football tight end Jalin Conyers was technically QB1 for the Sun Devils against UCLA at the Rose Bowl on Saturday night.

Conyers took the opening snap of the game, making him the fourth starting quarterback of the season for ASU. He handed the ball off to Melquan Stovall for 11 yards before quarterback Trenton Bourguet took the reigns.

ASU’s quarterback situation has fluctuated all year due to injuries with Jaden Rashada, Drew Pyne, Bourguet and now Conyers starting at the position. Bourguet exited last week’s 55-3 ASU loss to Utah after three plays after suffering a leg injury. Conyers was a quarterback in high school but had not thrown a pass in college football.

The unorthodox first snap worked for a first down, and head coach Kenny Dillingham was far from done using Conyers in a different role or giving UCLA different looks, such as stacking his offensive line toward the sideline with a receiver on the outside.

RELATED STORIES

The redshirt junior took a second direct snap on ASU’s second possession and ran for a first down, gaining seven yards on third-and-3.

He rushed again on third-and-5 later in the drive but came up short, although ASU picked up a first down on a UCLA offsides penalty on a wacky fourth down play. The snap sailed over Bourguet, and running back Cam Skattebo chucked the ball over the middle to avoid a sack that was nearly picked off but fell incomplete. Had the play stood, the Sun Devils would have had two players line up at quarterback and a third attempt a pass within their first two series.

Dillingham pressed the Conyers button again on first down, but the tight end was flagged for delay of game. He then gained two yards on another draw but took a shot at the end of the play. The drive ended with a Bourguet interception.

With so many injuries throughout the roster, the Sun Devils tried to find new ways to gain an edge early.

The Sun Devils went into halftime up 3-0, and Conyers finished the opening 30 minutes with four rushes for 19 yards and one pass attempt on a screen late in the second quarter.

Arizona State Football

Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State...

Damon Allred

Local 2024 athlete Dylan Tapley decommits from Arizona State football

A premier local recruit, Desert Mountain athlete Dylan Tapley, has decommitted from Arizona State football.

2 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: State of the Sun Devils Podcast: Arizona State men’s basketball lacks offense in season-opening loss

The guys react to the first men’s basketball game of the season and try to determine what was learned about Bobby Hurley’s squad. Plus, they preview football’s matchup against UCLA, react to women’s basketball’s season-opening win, and get you ready for a busy, BUSY weekend in Sun Devil Athletics. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona […]

2 days ago

Trenton Bourguet, Arizona State...

Damon Allred

Reports: Arizona State QB Trenton Bourguet expected to start vs. UCLA

Trenton Bourguet left Arizona State's loss at Utah, but he's expected to make his return Saturday as the Sun Devils travel to UCLA.

2 days ago

Trenton Bourguet #16 of the Arizona State Sun Devils reacts as he is helped off the field by traini...

Stephen Gugliociello

Injuries continue to plague Dillingham’s Sun Devils as they prepare for No. 19 UCLA

"When it rains, it pours." That's how Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham has described his team's injury situation.

5 days ago

Jedd Fisch...

Arizona Sports

Oregon-Arizona State, Utah-Arizona football await TV schedule assignments

Nov. 12 games for Oregon vs. Arizona State and Utah vs. Arizona are not locked in with Pac-12 schedule decisions to be made.

5 days ago

Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch, USC...

Associated Press

USC fires DC Alex Grinch with 2 games left in regular season

Southern California fired defensive coordinator Alex Grinch on Sunday with two games left in the Trojans' disappointing regular season.

6 days ago

Jalin Conyers starts at QB for ASU football vs. UCLA, technically