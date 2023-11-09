Trenton Bourguet left Arizona State football’s 55-3 loss at Utah only three plays in, but he is expected to make his return Saturday as the Sun Devils travel to UCLA, reports say.

The quarterback, who sustained a left ankle injury, returned for one drive during the loss but was ruled out by halftime.

Sun Devil Source reported the news first, and Devil’s Digest added that Bourguet has practiced all week ahead of his return.

The redshirt junior has totaled 1,195 passing yards, three total touchdowns and three interceptions in six games this season.

In his last full game, Bourguet tallied 274 yards through the air on 19-of-26 passing in a 38-27 win over Washington State.

Bourguet and the Sun Devils’ opponent for this week, UCLA, is coming off a 27-10 loss at Arizona in which the Bruins allowed 429 yards of total offense including 300 through the air.

