Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Reports: Arizona State QB Trenton Bourguet expected to start vs. UCLA

Nov 9, 2023, 1:17 PM

Trenton Bourguet, Arizona State...

Trenton Bourguet #16 of the Arizona State Sun Devils gets ready to take the snap from under center against the UCLA Bruins at Sun Devil Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

Trenton Bourguet left Arizona State football’s 55-3 loss at Utah only three plays in, but he is expected to make his return Saturday as the Sun Devils travel to UCLA, reports say.

The quarterback, who sustained a left ankle injury, returned for one drive during the loss but was ruled out by halftime.

Sun Devil Source reported the news first, and Devil’s Digest added that Bourguet has practiced all week ahead of his return.

RELATED STORIES

The redshirt junior has totaled 1,195 passing yards, three total touchdowns and three interceptions in six games this season.

In his last full game, Bourguet tallied 274 yards through the air on 19-of-26 passing in a 38-27 win over Washington State.

Bourguet and the Sun Devils’ opponent for this week, UCLA, is coming off a 27-10 loss at Arizona in which the Bruins allowed 429 yards of total offense including 300 through the air.

Listen to ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham on with Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta at 7 a.m. Friday morning.

Arizona State Football

Trenton Bourguet #16 of the Arizona State Sun Devils reacts as he is helped off the field by traini...

Stephen Gugliociello

Injuries continue to plague Dillingham’s Sun Devils as they prepare for No. 19 UCLA

"When it rains, it pours." That's how Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham has described his team's injury situation.

3 days ago

Jedd Fisch...

Arizona Sports

Oregon-Arizona State, Utah-Arizona football await TV schedule assignments

Nov. 12 games for Oregon vs. Arizona State and Utah vs. Arizona are not locked in with Pac-12 schedule decisions to be made.

3 days ago

Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch, USC...

Associated Press

USC fires DC Alex Grinch with 2 games left in regular season

Southern California fired defensive coordinator Alex Grinch on Sunday with two games left in the Trojans' disappointing regular season.

4 days ago

Trenton Bourguet #16 of the Arizona State Sun Devils throws a pass during warmups before their game...

Kellan Olson

Arizona State QB Trenton Bourguet injured in loss vs. Utah

Trenton Bourguet left Saturday's game after suffering a leg injury, briefly returned and then was ruled out for the rest of the game.

5 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: State of the Sun Devils podcast: How in the world is Antonio Pierce an NFL head coach?

The guys discuss embattled former ASU assistant Antonio Pierce being named interim head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders, preview the football team’s clash at Utah and react to Sun Devil Volleyball’s huge win over No. 3 Stanford. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Photo: Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Subscribe to the […]

6 days ago

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham...

Stephen Gugliociello

Arizona State Athletics seeking contract extension for football coach Kenny Dillingham

Arizona State Athletics is announcing its intention to pursue a contract extension for Kenny Dillingham with the Arizona Board of Regents. 

6 days ago

Reports: Arizona State QB Trenton Bourguet expected to start vs. UCLA