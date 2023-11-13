Close
Joshua Dobbs summons Creed resurgence after another Vikings win

Nov 13, 2023, 9:54 AM

Josh Dobbs' Creed TikTok post after a Vikings win...

Josh Dobbs' Creed TikTok post after a Vikings win

Haboob Blog's Profile Picture

BY HABOOB BLOG


Arizona Sports

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs and his Minnesota Vikings have won two games in a row since he was traded from the Arizona Cardinals, and the man is becoming a legend not just for picking up the pieces in a bad situation quickly but also for killing the social media game as well. This time, he helped a popular Star Wars TikToker get noticed by the alt-rock band Creed.

After Minnesota’s 27-19 win against the New Orleans Saints in which Dobbs threw for 268 yards, ran for 44 more and scored two touchdowns, the quarterback tapped into some Vikings references, mixed it with a viral TikTok post and gave a shout to the 2000s alt-rock band and injured quarterback Kirk Cousins.

@joshdobbs CAN YOU TAKE ME HIGHER? #duet with @MaceAhWindu #joshdobbs @Vikings ♬ original sound – Josh Dobbs

Dobbs dueted a March 2022 post from user MaceAhWindu singing Creed’s “Higher” chorus. The quarterback mixed it with a highlight reel of his own rushing touchdown from Sunday.

It calls back to Cousins and the Vikings banging Creed in the locker room.

The alt-rock band has seen a resurgence in the past month thanks to Minnesota and the Texas Rangers, who were rocking out to Creed during their World Series run.

The story gets funnier because it looks like Dobbs’ viral post got Creed lead singer Scott Stapp to hear MaceAhWindu’s pipes.

While the TikToker has a larger following than Stapp on the social platform for his Star Wars content, Dobbs very much helped to complete the triangle of sports pop culture meeting 2000s pop culture meeting Star Wars pop culture.

@maceahwindu Replying to @Scott Stapp ♬ original sound – MaceAhWindu

Joshua Dobbs summons Creed resurgence after another Vikings win