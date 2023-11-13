No. 3 Arizona men’s basketball guard Kylan Boswell won the Pac-12’s first Player of the Week award of the season, the conference announced on Monday.

Boswell scored 30 points on 65% shooting over Arizona’s first two wins of the year against Morgan State and then-No. 2 Duke.

The Wildcats upset the Blue Devils on the road Saturday evening to climb nine spots in the latest Associated Press men’s basketball poll released on Monday.

Boswell scored 12 points with eight rebounds and five assists in Arizona’s 78-73 victory at Cameron Indoor Stadium. He started the game with a half-court assist to center Oumar Ballo off the opening tip and showed off his scoring bag with a step-back 3 and a circus up-and-under layup between two defenders. He also wasn’t shy about hitting the floor for loose balls.

👀 @BamBam_Boz goes up, under, around and over 3 defenders We are up 31-28 as we hit the final media TO of the first half. 📺 ESPN2#BearDown pic.twitter.com/crO5KHZ9nA — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) November 11, 2023

The sophomore scored a career-high 18 points in 22 minutes during Arizona’s season opener, a 122-59 win over Morgan State.

Boswell was a Pac-12 All-Freshman Team honorable mention last season after committing as a five-star recruit from AZ Compass Prep in Phoenix. He spent the summer with USA Basketball at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Hungary.

The Pac-12’s first Freshman of the Week award was given to USC’s Isaiah Collier.

Arizona is back in action on Monday at 6 p.m. from McKale Center against Southern.

