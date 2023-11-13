Close
ARIZONA BASKETBALL

No. 3 Arizona basketball’s Kylan Boswell earns Pac-12 Player of the Week

Nov 13, 2023, 4:05 PM

Kylan Boswell...

Kylan Boswell #4 of the Arizona Wildcats reacts after a win against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on November 10, 2023 in Durham, North Carolina. Arizona won 78-73. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


No. 3 Arizona men’s basketball guard Kylan Boswell won the Pac-12’s first Player of the Week award of the season, the conference announced on Monday.

Boswell scored 30 points on 65% shooting over Arizona’s first two wins of the year against Morgan State and then-No. 2 Duke.

The Wildcats upset the Blue Devils on the road Saturday evening to climb nine spots in the latest Associated Press men’s basketball poll released on Monday.

Boswell scored 12 points with eight rebounds and five assists in Arizona’s 78-73 victory at Cameron Indoor Stadium. He started the game with a half-court assist to center Oumar Ballo off the opening tip and showed off his scoring bag with a step-back 3 and a circus up-and-under layup between two defenders. He also wasn’t shy about hitting the floor for loose balls.

The sophomore scored a career-high 18 points in 22 minutes during Arizona’s season opener, a 122-59 win over Morgan State.

Boswell was a Pac-12 All-Freshman Team honorable mention last season after committing as a five-star recruit from AZ Compass Prep in Phoenix. He spent the summer with USA Basketball at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Hungary.

The Pac-12’s first Freshman of the Week award was given to USC’s Isaiah Collier.

Arizona is back in action on Monday at 6 p.m. from McKale Center against Southern.

