The Pac-12 named Arizona State defensive tackle Dashaun Mallory its Defensive Lineman of the Week and No. 19 Arizona kicker Tyler Loop Special Teams Player of the Week after their performances on Saturday.

The Sun Devils defeated UCLA at the Rose Bowl, 17-7. The Bruins did not score until the fourth quarter, and Mallory was a disruptive force. The graduate student picked up nine total tackles, and his six solo tackles were the most in FBS by an interior defensive lineman for the week, according to the Pac-12.

Mallory has 41 total tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss this season after transferring from Michigan State.

Loop hit a game-winning 24-yard field goal as time expired in Boulder to beat Colorado, 34-31. He also nailed a career-long 52-yard field goal late in the first half.

A Tyler Loop FG kick for the win! pic.twitter.com/NAdT7jhfV3 — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) November 11, 2023

The junior was a Preseason All-Pac-12 honorable mention after he made 18 of 21 field-goal attempts in 2022. He has hit 15 of 17 attempts this season with one blocked kick.

The last Wildcats kicker to win Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week was Lucas Havrisik in October 2019.

The Sun Devils host No. 6 Oregon on Saturday in Tempe, while Arizona takes on No. 16 Utah in Tucson.

