Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA BASKETBALL

No. 3 Arizona basketball uses lengthy scoring runs to put away Southern

Nov 13, 2023, 8:37 PM | Updated: 8:40 pm

Arizona guard Pelle Larsson...

Arizona guard Pelle Larsson (3) and guard Caleb Love (2) box out Southern University guard Jordan Mitchell (9) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TUCSON (AP) — Keshad Johnson scored a career-high 17 points and No. 3 Arizona men’s basketball used a 17-0 run spanning halftime to pull away for a 97-59 win over Southern on Monday night.

The Wildcats (3-0) trailed by five midway through the first half before outscoring the Tigers 60-18 over the next 20 minutes.

Johnson, a senior transfer from San Diego State, was 6-for-8 from the field and 5-for-6 from the line. He scored 14 points in each of Arizona’s previous two games, including a 78-73 win Friday at then-No. 2 Duke in which he converted the go-ahead three-point play with under a minute remaining.

Motiejus Krivas and KJ Lewis had 12 points each and were among six Wildcats to score in double figures. Arizona has gotten 10 or more points from at least five players in each game this season.

RELATED STORIES

Tai’Reon Joseph led the Tigers (1-2) with 22 points on 8-of-20 shooting, while the rest of his team was 12-of-41. Southern built a 17-12 lead with 11:13 left in the first half on a 3-pointer by Brandon Davis, taking advantage of seven early Arizona turnovers. However, the Tigers missed their next 15 shots.

Arizona led 35-23 at halftime, holding Southern without a field goal over the final 11:13 of the half. The Wildcats opened the second half with a 10-0 run to build a 22-point advantage with 18:23 remaining.

Southern ended a five-minute scoring drought with five straight points from Joseph to get within 45-28, but Arizona followed with a 16-2 run.

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd improved to 64-11, the second-most wins in 75 games to start a Division I career behind former Wisconsin coach Doc Meanwell (71-4). Lloyd already has the most wins in a coach’s first two seasons (61) and needs 26 more to pass Brad Underwood (89) for the most in his first three seasons.

Arizona hosts Belmont on Friday.

Arizona Basketball

Kylan Boswell...

Arizona Sports

No. 3 Arizona basketball’s Kylan Boswell earns Pac-12 Player of the Week

No. 3 Arizona men's basketball guard Kylan Boswell won the Pac-12's first Player of the Week award honor, the conference announced on Monday.

5 hours ago

Tommy Lloyd, Arizona Wildcats...

Associated Press

After win over Duke, Arizona jumps 9 spots in AP men’s college basketball rankings

The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats took a giant leap after beating Duke and had three first-place votes in the AP men's college basketball rankings.

7 hours ago

Keshad Johnson...

Arizona Sports

No. 12 Arizona basketball snaps No. 2 Duke’s home winning streak with full team effort

The Arizona Wildcats received contributions from everyone in their upset victory over Duke on the road Friday night.

3 days ago

Caleb Love...

Arizona Sports

No. 12 Arizona’s Caleb Love banks in deep buzzer-beater 3 to end 1st half at No. 2 Duke

Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love ran down and banked in a buzzer-beater 3-pointer to end the first half at Duke.

3 days ago

Tommy Lloyd...

Associated Press

No. 12 Arizona visits No. 2 Duke Friday in Marquee matchup getting trickier to schedule

No. 2 Duke and No. 12 Arizona meet on Friday night in the Blue Devils' famously rowdy Cameron Indoor Stadium.

3 days ago

Andre Iguodala and NBPA executive committee...

Damon Allred

Former Arizona Wildcat Andre Iguodala named NBPA’s acting executive director

Andre Iguodala will replace Tamika Tremaglio as the NBPA's acting executive director following Tremaglio's resignation.

4 days ago

No. 3 Arizona basketball uses lengthy scoring runs to put away Southern