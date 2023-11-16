Arizona State defensive back Ro Torrence has accepted an invitation to the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl, the Sun Devils announced Thursday.

In a challenging Pac-12 conference, the junior has been a pivotal part of the Sun Devils’ defense, recording 20 solo tackles with one interception for the team this season.

This season marks the 99th edition of the East-West Shrine Bowl, the oldest college football all-star game in the country.

Top college players are given the opportunity to showcase their abilities in front of NFL scouts and a national television audience.

Other Sun Devils who are currently all-star game eligible are linemen Aaron Frost, Ben Coleman, receivers Elijhah Badger and Xavier Guillory, running back Cameron Skattebo, tight end Jalin Conyers and defensive backs Jordan Clark and Chris Edmonds.

Since 2014, 15 Sun Devils have played in the East-West Shrine Bowl:

Recent Arizona State East-West Shrine Bowl participants:

Xazavian Valladay (2023), Kyle Soelle (2023), Jack Jones (2022), Chase Lucas (2022), Darien Butler (2022), Kellen Diesch (2022), D.J. Davidson (2022), C Cohl Cabral (2020), T Evan Goodman (2017), CB Lloyd Carrington (2016), LB Antonio Longino (2016), G Vi Teofilo (2016), QB Taylor Kelly (2015) and S Alden Darby (2014).

The 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl will take place on Feb. 1 at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.