No. 16 Arizona football wide receiver Jacob Cowing and left tackle Jordan Morgan accepted invitations to the Senior Bowl at the University of South Alabama on Feb. 3, an opportunity to play in front of NFL executives ahead of the NFL Draft and combine.

The two were among five Wildcats picked for the Senior Bowl watch list before the season along with defensive lineman Taylor Upshaw, running back Michael Wiley and tight end Tanner McLachlan.

Cowing is Arizona’s leader in catches with 74 and touchdown receptions with 10. Only Washington State’s Lincoln Victor has more grabs out of the Pac-12 this year at 78, while Cowing ranks third in the conference in touchdown catches.

The slot receiver has caught at least eight passes in six of 11 games played this year, his second with Arizona after transferring in from UTEP. Cowing had eyes on him coming into the season on the Biletnikoff Award and Maxwell Award watch lists.

Cowing and Morgan both made the preseason All-Pac-12 Second Team.

Morgan, a Marana native in his fifth season with the Wildcats, has started all 11 games as an anchor on the left side. He’s allowed only two sacks this season with four penalties, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Wildcats have not had much representation at the Senior Bowl, as Cowing and Morgan are committed to be the first two players under third-year head coach Jedd Fisch to participate.

Fellow Arizona-tied players who have accepted invitations to February’s showcase include South Carolina quarterback from Pinnacle High School Spencer Rattler and former Arizona State and Corona Del Sol High School wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, who now plays at Florida.

Arizona Cardinals Ring of Honor member and Pro Football Hall of Famer Aeneas Williams is on the 75th Anniversary Team to be honored at halftime.

The Wildcats have one more game in the regular season at Arizona State in the 97th Territorial Cup on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Arizona needs a win and a No. 6 Oregon Ducks loss to the No. 15 Oregon State Beavers to reach the Pac-12 Championship Game against the No. 4 Washington Huskies.

