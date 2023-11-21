Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA FOOTBALL

Arizona football’s Jacob Cowing, Jordan Morgan accept Senior Bowl invitations

Nov 21, 2023, 4:48 PM | Updated: 4:48 pm

Wide receiver Jacob Cowing...

Wide receiver Jacob Cowing #2 of the Arizona Wildcats runs for a first down during the first half against the Utah Utes at Arizona Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


No. 16 Arizona football wide receiver Jacob Cowing and left tackle Jordan Morgan accepted invitations to the Senior Bowl at the University of South Alabama on Feb. 3, an opportunity to play in front of NFL executives ahead of the NFL Draft and combine.

The two were among five Wildcats picked for the Senior Bowl watch list before the season along with defensive lineman Taylor Upshaw, running back Michael Wiley and tight end Tanner McLachlan.

Cowing is Arizona’s leader in catches with 74 and touchdown receptions with 10. Only Washington State’s Lincoln Victor has more grabs out of the Pac-12 this year at 78, while Cowing ranks third in the conference in touchdown catches.

The slot receiver has caught at least eight passes in six of 11 games played this year, his second with Arizona after transferring in from UTEP. Cowing had eyes on him coming into the season on the Biletnikoff Award and Maxwell Award watch lists.

RELATED STORIES

Cowing and Morgan both made the preseason All-Pac-12 Second Team.

Morgan, a Marana native in his fifth season with the Wildcats, has started all 11 games as an anchor on the left side. He’s allowed only two sacks this season with four penalties, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Wildcats have not had much representation at the Senior Bowl, as Cowing and Morgan are committed to be the first two players under third-year head coach Jedd Fisch to participate.

Fellow Arizona-tied players who have accepted invitations to February’s showcase include South Carolina quarterback from Pinnacle High School Spencer Rattler and former Arizona State and Corona Del Sol High School wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, who now plays at Florida.

Arizona Cardinals Ring of Honor member and Pro Football Hall of Famer Aeneas Williams is on the 75th Anniversary Team to be honored at halftime.

The Wildcats have one more game in the regular season at Arizona State in the 97th Territorial Cup on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Arizona needs a win and a No. 6 Oregon Ducks loss to the No. 15 Oregon State Beavers to reach the Pac-12 Championship Game against the No. 4 Washington Huskies.

Arizona Football

Quarterback Noah Fifita...

Arizona Sports

Arizona football keeps climbing in College Football Playoff rankings, Washington jumps to No. 4

Arizona Wildcats football jumped another two spots to No. 15 in the latest College Football Playoff ranking released on Tuesday. 

2 hours ago

Jedd Fisch, Arizona Wildcats...

Damon Allred

Arizona’s Jedd Fisch preaching discipline ahead of Territorial Cup vs. Arizona State

On paper, the No. 16 Arizona Wildcats have a big advantage over the Arizona State Sun Devils in this year's Territorial Cup.

12 hours ago

Noah Fifita, Arizona Wildcats...

Arizona Sports

Arizona-Arizona State kickoff time set: How do Wildcats get to the Pac-12 title game?

The Pac-12 set the kickoff football schedule. Here are the Arizona-Arizona State time and Wildcats' path to the championship game.

3 days ago

Jacob Cowing, Arizona...

Associated Press

No. 19 Arizona beats No. 16 Utah behind fast start

Noah Fifita threw for two touchdowns and No. 19 Arizona beat No. 16 Utah 42-18 for its first five-game winning streak in nine years.

3 days ago

Linebacker Anthony Ward #57 of the Arizona Wildcats reacts with running back Nazar Bombata #28 afte...

Stephen Gugliociello

Arizona erupts in all three aspects of football vs. Utah

Arizona has attacked Utah on offense, defense and special teams to put themselves out to a lead in Tucson on Saturday. 

3 days ago

Arizona vs. Oregon State...

Associated Press

Who can still win the Pac-12 Championship? Yes, Arizona has a shot

Washington, Oregon, Arizona and Oregon State have much to play for to make the Pac-12 Championship game. The Wildcats must win-out.

5 days ago

Arizona football’s Jacob Cowing, Jordan Morgan accept Senior Bowl invitations