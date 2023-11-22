Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA FOOTBALL

Arizona football keeps climbing in College Football Playoff rankings, Washington jumps to No. 4

Nov 21, 2023, 6:04 PM

Quarterback Noah Fifita...

Quarterback Noah Fifita #11 of the Arizona Wildcats gestures at the line of scrimmage during the first half against the Utah Utes at Arizona Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona Wildcats football jumped another two spots to No. 15 in the latest College Football Playoff ranking released on Tuesday.

The Wildcats — ranked No. 16 on the AP Top 25 — improved to 8-3 last weekend with a commanding 42-18 win over Utah in Tucson, the final home game of their season.

Arizona landed in the CFP ranking in Week 10 at No. 21 and climbed to No. 17 last week.

Utah fell out from No. 22 with the loss, leaving four Pac-12 representatives with No. 4 Washington positioned to give the conference its first playoff team since the 2016 Huskies. Oregon landed No. 6 and Oregon State No. 16.

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch’s squad is riding a five-game winning streak into the final week of the regular season. The only game left on the slate is the 97th rendition of the Territorial Cup set for Saturday at 1:30 p.m. from Mountain America Stadium in Tempe. Arizona State is 3-8 with a chance to play spoiler, considering the Wildcats could still contend for a Pac-12 title.

RELATED STORIES

An Arizona win paired with an Oregon loss to Oregon State would send the Wildcats to the Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium against Washington on Dec. 1. Oregon plays its in-state rival on Friday night.

The selection committee’s top three remained the same with Georgia first followed by Big Ten rivals Ohio State and Michigan.

Washington moved ahead of Florida State.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines face off Saturday in Ann Arbor with the winner advancing to the Big Ten championship game.

Washington had been stuck in fifth for the first three weeks of the rankings behind Florida State, but the Huskies added another victory against a ranked team last week when they won at Oregon State.

Florida State stayed unbeaten, too, though the Seminoles lost quarterback Jordan Travis to a season-ending left leg injury.

There are only two more rankings left. The final comes Dec. 3 when the field for the four-team playoff is set.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Arizona Football

Wide receiver Jacob Cowing...

Arizona Sports

Arizona football’s Jacob Cowing, Jordan Morgan accept Senior Bowl invitations

No. 16 Arizona football wide receiver Jacob Cowing and left tackle Jordan Morgan accepted invitations to the Senior Bowl.

1 hour ago

Jedd Fisch, Arizona Wildcats...

Damon Allred

Arizona’s Jedd Fisch preaching discipline ahead of Territorial Cup vs. Arizona State

On paper, the No. 16 Arizona Wildcats have a big advantage over the Arizona State Sun Devils in this year's Territorial Cup.

11 hours ago

Noah Fifita, Arizona Wildcats...

Arizona Sports

Arizona-Arizona State kickoff time set: How do Wildcats get to the Pac-12 title game?

The Pac-12 set the kickoff football schedule. Here are the Arizona-Arizona State time and Wildcats' path to the championship game.

3 days ago

Jacob Cowing, Arizona...

Associated Press

No. 19 Arizona beats No. 16 Utah behind fast start

Noah Fifita threw for two touchdowns and No. 19 Arizona beat No. 16 Utah 42-18 for its first five-game winning streak in nine years.

3 days ago

Linebacker Anthony Ward #57 of the Arizona Wildcats reacts with running back Nazar Bombata #28 afte...

Stephen Gugliociello

Arizona erupts in all three aspects of football vs. Utah

Arizona has attacked Utah on offense, defense and special teams to put themselves out to a lead in Tucson on Saturday. 

3 days ago

Arizona vs. Oregon State...

Associated Press

Who can still win the Pac-12 Championship? Yes, Arizona has a shot

Washington, Oregon, Arizona and Oregon State have much to play for to make the Pac-12 Championship game. The Wildcats must win-out.

4 days ago

Arizona football keeps climbing in College Football Playoff rankings, Washington jumps to No. 4