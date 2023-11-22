Arizona Wildcats football jumped another two spots to No. 15 in the latest College Football Playoff ranking released on Tuesday.

The Wildcats — ranked No. 16 on the AP Top 25 — improved to 8-3 last weekend with a commanding 42-18 win over Utah in Tucson, the final home game of their season.

Arizona landed in the CFP ranking in Week 10 at No. 21 and climbed to No. 17 last week.

Utah fell out from No. 22 with the loss, leaving four Pac-12 representatives with No. 4 Washington positioned to give the conference its first playoff team since the 2016 Huskies. Oregon landed No. 6 and Oregon State No. 16.

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch’s squad is riding a five-game winning streak into the final week of the regular season. The only game left on the slate is the 97th rendition of the Territorial Cup set for Saturday at 1:30 p.m. from Mountain America Stadium in Tempe. Arizona State is 3-8 with a chance to play spoiler, considering the Wildcats could still contend for a Pac-12 title.

An Arizona win paired with an Oregon loss to Oregon State would send the Wildcats to the Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium against Washington on Dec. 1. Oregon plays its in-state rival on Friday night.

The selection committee’s top three remained the same with Georgia first followed by Big Ten rivals Ohio State and Michigan.

Washington moved ahead of Florida State.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines face off Saturday in Ann Arbor with the winner advancing to the Big Ten championship game.

Washington had been stuck in fifth for the first three weeks of the rankings behind Florida State, but the Huskies added another victory against a ranked team last week when they won at Oregon State.

Florida State stayed unbeaten, too, though the Seminoles lost quarterback Jordan Travis to a season-ending left leg injury.

There are only two more rankings left. The final comes Dec. 3 when the field for the four-team playoff is set.

