No Jaden Rashada, no Trenton Bourguet, no problem for Arizona State football on its opening drive.

Running back Cam Skattebo and tight end Jalin Conyers took turns at quarterback in the Wildcat offense for the Sun Devils with their first turn with the ball and marched down the field to score the 97th Territorial Cup’s first touchdown against No. 16 Arizona.

ASU went 75 yards on seven plays over 4:04 to score. The drive was capped off by a four-yard play-action scamper by Skattebo for the score. The big play was a Conyers 39-yard run where he broke several Wildcat tackles. The touchdown made the score 7-3.

How about that drive for ASU? The Sun Devils score with no quarterback on the field for their opening drive. pic.twitter.com/fXpAQTXxQR — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) November 25, 2023

Bourguet was dealing with a stomach bug but was in uniform, according to the ESPN broadcast. He was supposed to start for Rashada, who was slated to start, but was benched for the opening drive after missing a team meeting on Friday.

Arizona scored first after taking the opening kickoff. True freshman Noah Fifita was 4-for-6 passing for 50 yards, finding Tetairoa McMillian twice for 30 yards and Jacob Cowing twice for 20 yards. Tyler Loop capped off the eight-play, 57-yard drive with a 35-yard field goal to make it 3-0.