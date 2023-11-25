Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Arizona State leans on Skattebo, Conyers in Wildcat for first TD vs. Arizona of 97th Territorial Cup

Nov 25, 2023, 2:13 PM | Updated: 2:22 pm

Head coaches Jedd Fisch of the Arizona Wildcats and Kenny Dillingham of the Arizona State Sun Devil...

Head coaches Jedd Fisch of the Arizona Wildcats and Kenny Dillingham of the Arizona State Sun Devils shake hands before the NCAAF game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

No Jaden Rashada, no Trenton Bourguet, no problem for Arizona State football on its opening drive.

Running back Cam Skattebo and tight end Jalin Conyers took turns at quarterback in the Wildcat offense for the Sun Devils with their first turn with the ball and marched down the field to score the 97th Territorial Cup’s first touchdown against No. 16 Arizona.

ASU went 75 yards on seven plays over 4:04 to score. The drive was capped off by a four-yard play-action scamper by Skattebo for the score. The big play was a Conyers 39-yard run where he broke several Wildcat tackles. The touchdown made the score 7-3.

Bourguet was dealing with a stomach bug but was in uniform, according to the ESPN broadcast. He was supposed to start for Rashada, who was slated to start, but was benched for the opening drive after missing a team meeting on Friday.

Arizona scored first after taking the opening kickoff. True freshman Noah Fifita was 4-for-6 passing for 50 yards, finding Tetairoa McMillian twice for 30 yards and Jacob Cowing twice for 20 yards. Tyler Loop capped off the eight-play, 57-yard drive with a 35-yard field goal to make it 3-0.

Arizona State Football

ASU WR Elijhah Badger, Fresno State at Arizona State September 18, 2023 (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Spo...

Stephen Gugliociello

Arizona State WR Elijhah Badger ruled out of Territorial Cup vs. Arizona

Arizona State standout wide receiver Elijhah Badger is being ruled out of Saturday's Territorial Cup tilt with Arizona.

4 hours ago

General view of action between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Arizona Wildcats during the sec...

Jesse Morrison

State of the Sun Devils podcast: 97th Territorial Cup football game preview

On the latest edition of the State of the Sun Devils podcast, the guys preview the 97th Territorial Cup football game.

5 hours ago

Dennis Erickson, Arizona State football...

Associated Press

Fans, coaches and players remember Pac-12 football in its final Saturday

The final football season for the Pac-12 with its current membership is coming to a thrilling conclusion this weekend.

8 hours ago

Michael Wiley, Arizona Wildcats RB in 2022 Territorial Cup...

Arizona Sports

Sun Devils vs. Wildcats: A look back at Territorial Cup history

Arizona and ASU match up in the 2022 Territorial Cup with both teams looking for a win to head to the offseason.

19 hours ago

ASU QB Jaden Rashada, Arizona State vs Colorado Oct. 7 2023 (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Damon Allred

Jaden Rashada will not start but will play for Arizona State in Territorial Cup, per report

ASU quarterback Jaden Rashada will play but will not start on Saturday vs. Arizona after being late to a team meeting.

22 hours ago

Jalin Conyers...

Aaron Schmidt

No Pity for the Kitty: Sun Devils veterans understand weight of Territorial Cup

For the Arizona State Sun Devils, the finale to Kenny Dillingham's first year against the Arizona Wildcats is their bowl game.

1 day ago

Arizona State leans on Skattebo, Conyers in Wildcat for first TD vs. Arizona of 97th Territorial Cup