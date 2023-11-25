The Arizona Cardinals used their standard practice squad elevations on defensive lineman Phil Hoskins and cornerback Divaad Wilson for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium.

Hoskins played 33 defensive snaps (49%) and three on special teams last week in a 21-16 loss against the Houston Texans. It was his season and Cardinals debut after he signed to the practice squad on Oct. 3.

The 26-year-old produced four total tackles, two solos.

Arizona’s defensive line has had moving parts due to injury this week. Defensive tackle Kevin Strong was ruled out for Sunday with a knee issue, while defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter is questionable (shoulder). Leki Fotu was placed on injured reserve this week (hand), and Arizona promoted lineman Ben Stille from the practice squad.

Wilson has been on the practice squad all season but has yet to make his NFL debut. Antonio Hamilton will not play due to a groin injury, so Wilson provides depth in the secondary. He has experience in the slot from his time at Central Florida.

The Rams, meanwhile, activated starting running back Kyren Williams and defensive back Jason Taylor II from injured reserve on Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app.

