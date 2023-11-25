Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals elevate DL Phil Hoskins, CB Divaad Wilson from practice squad for Rams game

Nov 25, 2023, 2:57 PM

Head coach Jonathan Gannon...

Head coach Jonathan Gannon of the Arizona Cardinals watches game action during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals used their standard practice squad elevations on defensive lineman Phil Hoskins and cornerback Divaad Wilson for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium.

Hoskins played 33 defensive snaps (49%) and three on special teams last week in a 21-16 loss against the Houston Texans. It was his season and Cardinals debut after he signed to the practice squad on Oct. 3.

The 26-year-old produced four total tackles, two solos.

Arizona’s defensive line has had moving parts due to injury this week. Defensive tackle Kevin Strong was ruled out for Sunday with a knee issue, while defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter is questionable (shoulder). Leki Fotu was placed on injured reserve this week (hand), and Arizona promoted lineman Ben Stille from the practice squad.

RELATED STORIES

Wilson has been on the practice squad all season but has yet to make his NFL debut. Antonio Hamilton will not play due to a groin injury, so Wilson provides depth in the secondary. He has experience in the slot from his time at Central Florida.

The Rams, meanwhile, activated starting running back Kyren Williams and defensive back Jason Taylor II from injured reserve on Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app. 

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Josh Woods and Krys Barnes chat during practice...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals confident Josh Woods, Krys Barnes can carry load in White’s absence

While losing Kyzir White is tough, the Cardinals are confident Josh Woods and Krys Barnes can provide a smooth transition defensively.

4 hours ago

Jalen Thompson (Alex Weiner/Arizona Sports)...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals-Rams injury report: S Jalen Thompson listed as questionable

The Cardinals and Rams are dealing with banged up wide receivers rooms ahead of their matchup on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. 

6 hours ago

Michael Wilson catches a pass...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals WR Michael Wilson out vs. Rams with shoulder issue

The Arizona Cardinals will be without wide receiver Michael Wilson when they take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12.

1 day ago

Trey McBride lends a helping hand at Boys & Girls Club of Greater Scottsdale...

Tyler Drake

Turkey time! Trey McBride serves up Thanksgiving meals at Scottsdale Boys & Girls

Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride dove headfirst into the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Scottsdale's 16th annual Thanksgiving meal for teens.

2 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks...

Kevin Zimmerman

5 things Arizona sports fans can be thankful for in 2023

We hope the vibes at your Thanksgiving table, big or small, are good ones. The vibes out there in the Arizona sports universe? Pretty good.

2 days ago

Kyler Murray chats with Jonathan Gannon...

Tyler Drake

Relationship between Kyler Murray, Gannon built on communication, trust

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and head coach Jonathan Gannon haven't known each other long, but their relationship is tight.

3 days ago

Cardinals elevate DL Phil Hoskins, CB Divaad Wilson from practice squad for Rams game