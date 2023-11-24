Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Cardinals WR Michael Wilson out vs. Rams with shoulder issue

Nov 24, 2023, 10:40 AM

Michael Wilson catches a pass...

Michael Wilson #14 of the Arizona Cardinals makes a catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at State Farm Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals will be without wide receiver Michael Wilson when they take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon said Friday the rookie has been ruled out for the contest with a shoulder injury that has kept him off the practice field this week.

“He’s getting better but not going to be healthy enough to go,” Gannon said Friday morning. “I look forward to the other guys stepping up and playing.”

This will mark the third game in four weeks Wilson has missed due to a shoulder injury.

The head coach said Monday that the most recent ailment is not the same one that sidelined Wilson previously in 2023, noting it is “kind of a new deal … right around the same area.”

RELATED STORIES

This season, Wilson is third on the team in receiving yards (435) and receptions (28) and second in touchdowns (two).

With Wilson sidelined once again, look for Greg Dortch and Zach Pascal to take on larger roles in the offense.

Dortch made the most of his opportunity in place of Wilson last week, leading the team in receptions (six) and yards (76) in the 21-16 loss to the Houston Texans.

Precautionary

Wilson hasn’t been the only Cardinals wideout to miss practice time this week, with No. 1 option Hollywood Brown sitting out of Thursday’s work after being a limited participant the day prior due to a heel issue.

Gannon, however, called the decision precautionary.

“We’ll see how Hollywood does today,” Gannon said Friday before confirming the move was more precautionary than anything else.

Brown currently leads the team in receptions (45), targets (86), yards (486), touchdowns (four), plays of at least 20 yards or more (seven) and first downs (29).

Presented By
Western Governors University
Dante Stills at practice Zaven Collins at practice BJ Ojulari at practice Jonathan Ledbetter at practice Budda Baker at practice Andre Chachere at practice Zaven Collins at practice Krys Barnes at practice Josh Woods at practice Garrett Williams at practice Andre Chachere at practice Roy Lopez at practice Cameron Thomas at practice Roy Lopez at practice Dante Stills at practice

Cardinals Corner

Trey McBride lends a helping hand at Boys & Girls Club of Greater Scottsdale...

Tyler Drake

Turkey time! Trey McBride serves up Thanksgiving meals at Scottsdale Boys & Girls

Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride dove headfirst into the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Scottsdale's 16th annual Thanksgiving meal for teens.

1 day ago

Kyler Murray chats with Jonathan Gannon...

Tyler Drake

Relationship between Kyler Murray, Gannon built on communication, trust

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and head coach Jonathan Gannon haven't known each other long, but their relationship is tight.

2 days ago

Kyzir White takes the field...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Kyzir White headed to IR with torn bicep, out rest of 2023

Kyzir White is done for the season after suffering a torn bicep in the Cardinals' Week 11 loss to the Texans, per head coach Jonathan Gannon.

3 days ago

Kyler Murray walks off the field in Week 11...

Tyler Drake

Kyler Murray’s step back in Cardinals offense among key takeaways from Week 11

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray reverted backwards in his second game back from a torn ACL in Week 11.

4 days ago

Arizona Cardinals defense...

Tyler Drake

Ball don’t lie: Cardinals make up for questionable call, still fall to Texans

There were a lot of momentum swings throughout the Cardinals' Week 11 matchup against the Houston Texans, especially in the fourth quarter.

5 days ago

Kyler Murray runs the rock in Week 11...

Tyler Drake

Kyler Murray and C.J. Stroud trade blows in Cardinals’ loss to Texans

The Arizona Cardinals' Week 11 tilt against C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans lived up to the hype on Sunday afternoon.

5 days ago

Cardinals WR Michael Wilson out vs. Rams with shoulder issue