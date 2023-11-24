TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals will be without wide receiver Michael Wilson when they take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon said Friday the rookie has been ruled out for the contest with a shoulder injury that has kept him off the practice field this week.

“He’s getting better but not going to be healthy enough to go,” Gannon said Friday morning. “I look forward to the other guys stepping up and playing.”

This will mark the third game in four weeks Wilson has missed due to a shoulder injury.

The head coach said Monday that the most recent ailment is not the same one that sidelined Wilson previously in 2023, noting it is “kind of a new deal … right around the same area.”

This season, Wilson is third on the team in receiving yards (435) and receptions (28) and second in touchdowns (two).

With Wilson sidelined once again, look for Greg Dortch and Zach Pascal to take on larger roles in the offense.

Dortch made the most of his opportunity in place of Wilson last week, leading the team in receptions (six) and yards (76) in the 21-16 loss to the Houston Texans.

Precautionary

Wilson hasn’t been the only Cardinals wideout to miss practice time this week, with No. 1 option Hollywood Brown sitting out of Thursday’s work after being a limited participant the day prior due to a heel issue.

Gannon, however, called the decision precautionary.

“We’ll see how Hollywood does today,” Gannon said Friday before confirming the move was more precautionary than anything else.

Brown currently leads the team in receptions (45), targets (86), yards (486), touchdowns (four), plays of at least 20 yards or more (seven) and first downs (29).

