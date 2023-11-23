The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams are dealing with banged up wide receivers rooms ahead of their matchup on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

Arizona listed leading receiver Marquise Brown limited in practice on Wednesday with a heel issue. Zach Pascal was also limited after not playing in Week 11 against the Houston Texans due to a hamstring injury, while rookie Michael Wilson was a nonparticipant (shoulder). Wilson was questionable for Houston but did not suit up.

The Rams did not have All-Pro Cooper Kupp participate in Wednesday’s practice after he left Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury. Kupp also missed the first four games of the season (hamstring).

Rookie Puka Nacua, L.A.’s leader with 69 catches this season, was limited on Wednesday with a shoulder issue.

Also missing from the Cardinals’ practice group was cornerback Antonio Hamilton (groin), who collected his first interception of the year on Sunday. The Rams got running back Kyren Williams back in full after he’s missed more than a month of action. He was designated to return from the injured list on Wednesday.

Arizona Cardinals-Los Angeles Rams injury reports

Arizona Cardinals

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Joey Blount S Knee DNP — — — Antonio Hamilton CB Groin DNP — — — Kevin Strong DL Knee DNP — — — Michael Wilson WR Shoulder DNP — — — Zach Pascal WR Hamstring Limited — — — Marquise Brown WR Heel Limited — — — Emari Demercado RB Toe Limited — — — Jonathan Ledbetter DL Shoulder Limited — — —

Los Angeles Rams

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Rob Havenstein T NIR-Rest DNP — — — Cooper Kupp WR Ankle DNP — — — Quentin Lake S Hamstring DNP — — — Larrell Murchison DT Knee DNP — — — Coleman Shelton C Ankle DNP — — — Kevin Doston G Shoulder Limited — — — Cobie Durant CB Shoulder Limited — — — Puka Nacua WR Shoulder Limited — — — Ben Skowronek WR Hip Limited — — — Michael Hoecht LB Shoulder Full — — — Jason Taylor II S Hip Full — — — Kyren Williams RB Ankle Full — — —

