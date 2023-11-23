Cardinals-Rams injury report: Top WRs Marquise Brown, Cooper Kupp listed
Nov 22, 2023, 5:57 PM
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams are dealing with banged up wide receivers rooms ahead of their matchup on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.
Arizona listed leading receiver Marquise Brown limited in practice on Wednesday with a heel issue. Zach Pascal was also limited after not playing in Week 11 against the Houston Texans due to a hamstring injury, while rookie Michael Wilson was a nonparticipant (shoulder). Wilson was questionable for Houston but did not suit up.
The Rams did not have All-Pro Cooper Kupp participate in Wednesday’s practice after he left Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury. Kupp also missed the first four games of the season (hamstring).
Rookie Puka Nacua, L.A.’s leader with 69 catches this season, was limited on Wednesday with a shoulder issue.
Also missing from the Cardinals’ practice group was cornerback Antonio Hamilton (groin), who collected his first interception of the year on Sunday. The Rams got running back Kyren Williams back in full after he’s missed more than a month of action. He was designated to return from the injured list on Wednesday.
Arizona Cardinals-Los Angeles Rams injury reports
Arizona Cardinals
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Joey Blount
|S
|Knee
|DNP
|—
|—
|—
|Antonio Hamilton
|CB
|Groin
|DNP
|—
|—
|—
|Kevin Strong
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|—
|—
|—
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|Shoulder
|DNP
|—
|—
|—
|Zach Pascal
|WR
|Hamstring
|Limited
|—
|—
|—
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|Heel
|Limited
|—
|—
|—
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|Toe
|Limited
|—
|—
|—
|Jonathan Ledbetter
|DL
|Shoulder
|Limited
|—
|—
|—
Los Angeles Rams
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Rob Havenstein
|T
|NIR-Rest
|DNP
|—
|—
|—
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
|—
|—
|—
|Quentin Lake
|S
|Hamstring
|DNP
|—
|—
|—
|Larrell Murchison
|DT
|Knee
|DNP
|—
|—
|—
|Coleman Shelton
|C
|Ankle
|DNP
|—
|—
|—
|Kevin Doston
|G
|Shoulder
|Limited
|—
|—
|—
|Cobie Durant
|CB
|Shoulder
|Limited
|—
|—
|—
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|Shoulder
|Limited
|—
|—
|—
|Ben Skowronek
|WR
|Hip
|Limited
|—
|—
|—
|Michael Hoecht
|LB
|Shoulder
|Full
|—
|—
|—
|Jason Taylor II
|S
|Hip
|Full
|—
|—
|—
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|Ankle
|Full
|—
|—
|—