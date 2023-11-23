Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals-Rams injury report: Top WRs Marquise Brown, Cooper Kupp listed

Nov 22, 2023, 5:57 PM

Marquise Brown...

Marquise Brown #2 of the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams are dealing with banged up wide receivers rooms ahead of their matchup on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

Arizona listed leading receiver Marquise Brown limited in practice on Wednesday with a heel issue. Zach Pascal was also limited after not playing in Week 11 against the Houston Texans due to a hamstring injury, while rookie Michael Wilson was a nonparticipant (shoulder). Wilson was questionable for Houston but did not suit up.

The Rams did not have All-Pro Cooper Kupp participate in Wednesday’s practice after he left Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury. Kupp also missed the first four games of the season (hamstring).

RELATED STORIES

Rookie Puka Nacua, L.A.’s leader with 69 catches this season, was limited on Wednesday with a shoulder issue.

Also missing from the Cardinals’ practice group was cornerback Antonio Hamilton (groin), who collected his first interception of the year on Sunday. The Rams got running back Kyren Williams back in full after he’s missed more than a month of action. He was designated to return from the injured list on Wednesday.

Arizona Cardinals-Los Angeles Rams injury reports

Arizona Cardinals

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Joey Blount S Knee DNP
Antonio Hamilton CB Groin DNP
Kevin Strong DL Knee DNP
Michael Wilson WR Shoulder DNP
Zach Pascal WR Hamstring Limited
Marquise Brown WR Heel Limited
Emari Demercado RB Toe Limited
Jonathan Ledbetter DL Shoulder Limited

Los Angeles Rams

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Rob Havenstein T NIR-Rest DNP
Cooper Kupp WR Ankle DNP
Quentin Lake S Hamstring DNP
Larrell Murchison DT Knee DNP
Coleman Shelton C Ankle DNP
Kevin Doston G Shoulder Limited
Cobie Durant CB Shoulder Limited
Puka Nacua WR Shoulder Limited
Ben Skowronek WR Hip Limited
Michael Hoecht LB Shoulder Full
Jason Taylor II S Hip Full
Kyren Williams RB Ankle Full

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray chats with Jonathan Gannon...

Tyler Drake

Relationship between Kyler Murray, Gannon built on communication, trust

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and head coach Jonathan Gannon haven't known each other long, but their relationship is tight.

4 hours ago

Monti Ossenfort at practice...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals sign WR Dan Chisena, CB William Hooper to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals added receiver Dan Chisena and cornerback Williams Hooper to the practice squad on Wednesday.

10 hours ago

Kyren Williams...

Associated Press

Rams getting RB Kyren Williams back vs. Cardinals on Sunday, Cooper Kupp day-to-day

Kyren Williams, the Rams' starting running back this season, is expected to return from a sprained ankle against the Arizona Cardinals.

1 day ago

Kyzir White takes the field...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Kyzir White headed to IR with torn bicep, out rest of 2023

Kyzir White is done for the season after suffering a torn bicep in the Cardinals' Week 11 loss to the Texans, per head coach Jonathan Gannon.

1 day ago

Kyler Murray walks off the field in Week 11...

Tyler Drake

Kyler Murray’s step back in Cardinals offense among key takeaways from Week 11

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray reverted backwards in his second game back from a torn ACL in Week 11.

2 days ago

Presented By...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon talks loss against the Texans

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon talks loss against the Texans. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Subscribe to the Arizona Sports daily newsletter: https://bit.ly/3QWcj1x Read articles from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/ Download the Arizona Sports app: https://arizonasports.com/the-arizona-sports-98-7-fm-app/ Sign up for texts from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/text-alerts/ Listen live to Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/listen-live/ Follow the team: […]

2 days ago

Cardinals-Rams injury report: Top WRs Marquise Brown, Cooper Kupp listed