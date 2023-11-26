Close
ARIZONA FOOTBALL

Arizona’s Noah Fifita, offense sets records in Territorial Cup win over Arizona State

Nov 25, 2023, 5:07 PM | Updated: 5:48 pm

Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan...

Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 of the Arizona Wildcats celebrates with Noah Fifita #11 after catching a 50-yard touchdown reception against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half of the NCAAF game at Mountain America Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


No. 16 Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita broke the program’s single-game record and a Territorial Cup record for passing yards in Saturday’s 59-23 win over Arizona State in Tempe.

Fifita completed 30 of 41 pass attempts for 527 yards, 266 of which went to wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, another rivalry game record. Fifita needed 520 yards to catch Anu Solomon and make history, while McMillan had the fourth most receiving yards in a single game for a Wildcat.

No Arizona quarterback had thrown for 357 yards in a Territorial Cup game, and Fifita did so by halftime, according to Arizona SID Brett Gleason.

Arizona set milestones all over the field on Saturday. Tanner McLachlan became the first Wildcats tight end with 76 catches. Wide receiver Jacob Cowing tied the program record with his 11th touchdown grab of the year.

Fifita led Arizona to points on eight of its first nine drives, the only outlier being a missed field goal. He threw a red zone interception in the second half in what was his only real miscue of the game. He was never sacked, either, maneuvering in the pocket like a pro.

McMillan was a monster, getting open consistently and making the Sun Devils hurt down the field and with yards after the catch. He caught a 50-yard touchdown bomb from Fifita with no defenders within 10 yards of him. He eclipsed 1,000 yards on the season and finished 17 yards shy of setting Arizona’s single-game record for receiving yards.

Arizona finished the regular season 9-3 and on a six-game winning streak. The Wildcats had not won nine games in a season since 2014 and now await which bowl game they will participate in. Arizona State, meanwhile, closed 2023 with a 3-9 record in Year 1 under head coach Kenny Dillingham.

