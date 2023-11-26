The Arizona Cardinals scored on their first possession, adding two to gain an 8-7 lead early against the Los Angeles Rams before surrendering 14 straight points the rest of the first half.

Los Angeles was off and running early as Matthew Stafford connected with Tutu Atwell for 42 yards on the third play from scrimmage. After a few several-yard gains, Stafford found Tyler Higbee, who was mistakenly listed as an inactive during pregame, for a seven-yard score.

Arizona found similar success on their first drive out, finding gains of 10-plus yards four times before Kyler Murray ran it in for a two-yard score on an option play. It was his third rushing touchdown in as many games this season.

After a penalty on the Rams during the extra point, the Cardinals elected to try a Clayton Tune-led “tush push” for the two-point try, which was successful, giving the team an early lead.

Running back James Conner gashed the Rams defense on the ground and through the air, gaining 28 yards on six touches. He broke multiple tackles over the course of the 12-play, 75 yard drive.

The Arizona defense held the Rams to just 33 yards on their next drive and forced a punt, giving Arizona the ball back but holding the Cardinals to a three-and-out. Arizona took an 8-7 lead going into the second quarter.

With good field position after the three-and-out, the Rams drove down the field without much resistance from the Arizona defense. Higbee again finished things off, scoring from five yards out, making it 14-8 Rams.

The Cardinals were unable to convert a 4th-and-two from midfield, and the Rams took advantage of a short field again, scoring in just four plays. Running back Kyren Williams took a catch the distance for a 15-yard score.

The Cardinals only responded with a three-and-out, but safety Jalen Thompson — who was questionable coming in — picked off Stafford with some time still remaining in the half.

Arizona gained 12 yards on the ground to set up a Matt Prater 56-yard field goal, but a holding call with no time remaining ended the half with the score still at 21-8.

