Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals’ lone first half score ends with tush push for 2 vs. Rams

Nov 26, 2023, 2:50 PM | Updated: 3:37 pm

Clayton Tune tush push, Arizona Cardinals...

Cardinals successfully score two on a "tush push." (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals scored on their first possession, adding two to gain an 8-7 lead early against the Los Angeles Rams before surrendering 14 straight points the rest of the first half.

Los Angeles was off and running early as Matthew Stafford connected with Tutu Atwell for 42 yards on the third play from scrimmage. After a few several-yard gains, Stafford found Tyler Higbee, who was mistakenly listed as an inactive during pregame, for a seven-yard score.

Arizona found similar success on their first drive out, finding gains of 10-plus yards four times before Kyler Murray ran it in for a two-yard score on an option play. It was his third rushing touchdown in as many games this season.

After a penalty on the Rams during the extra point, the Cardinals elected to try a Clayton Tune-led “tush push” for the two-point try, which was successful, giving the team an early lead.

RELATED STORIES

Running back James Conner gashed the Rams defense on the ground and through the air, gaining 28 yards on six touches. He broke multiple tackles over the course of the 12-play, 75 yard drive.

The Arizona defense held the Rams to just 33 yards on their next drive and forced a punt, giving Arizona the ball back but holding the Cardinals to a three-and-out. Arizona took an 8-7 lead going into the second quarter.

With good field position after the three-and-out, the Rams drove down the field without much resistance from the Arizona defense. Higbee again finished things off, scoring from five yards out, making it 14-8 Rams.

The Cardinals were unable to convert a 4th-and-two from midfield, and the Rams took advantage of a short field again, scoring in just four plays. Running back Kyren Williams took a catch the distance for a 15-yard score.

The Cardinals only responded with a three-and-out, but safety Jalen Thompson — who was questionable coming in — picked off Stafford with some time still remaining in the half.

Arizona gained 12 yards on the ground to set up a Matt Prater 56-yard field goal, but a holding call with no time remaining ended the half with the score still at 21-8.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Hollywood Brown makes a catch...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals’ Hollywood Brown, Jalen Thompson active vs. Rams

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Hollywood Brown is officially active for the team's Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

3 hours ago

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State...

Damon Allred

Cardinals take receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in new ESPN mock draft roundtable

The Arizona Cardinals might fall in the 2024 NFL Draft order, but Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. is a no-brainer option at No. 3.

9 hours ago

Head coach Jonathan Gannon...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals elevate DL Phil Hoskins, CB Divaad Wilson from practice squad for Rams game

The Cardinals used their standard practice squad elevations on defensive lineman Phil Hoskins and cornerback Divaad Wilson.

1 day ago

Josh Woods and Krys Barnes chat during practice...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals confident Josh Woods, Krys Barnes can carry load in White’s absence

While losing Kyzir White is tough, the Cardinals are confident Josh Woods and Krys Barnes can provide a smooth transition defensively.

1 day ago

Jalen Thompson (Alex Weiner/Arizona Sports)...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals-Rams injury report: S Jalen Thompson listed as questionable

The Cardinals and Rams are dealing with banged up wide receivers rooms ahead of their matchup on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. 

1 day ago

Michael Wilson catches a pass...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals WR Michael Wilson out vs. Rams with shoulder issue

The Arizona Cardinals will be without wide receiver Michael Wilson when they take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12.

2 days ago

Cardinals’ lone first half score ends with tush push for 2 vs. Rams