Arizona Cardinals’ Hollywood Brown, Jalen Thompson active vs. Rams

Nov 26, 2023, 1:01 PM | Updated: 1:06 pm

Hollywood Brown makes a catch...

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

GLENDALE — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will have one his top weapons at his disposal against the Los Angeles Rams with wide receiver Hollywood Brown officially active for the Week 12 matchup.

Brown entered the matchup as questionable with a heel injury that sidelined him for two days of practice this week. The one day he did participate, he did so in a limited fashion.

In 11 games played, Brown paces Arizona’s pass catchers in receptions (45), yards (486) and touchdowns (four).

The last time both Murray and Brown were healthy against the Rams, the duo was productive, linking up 14 times on 17 targets for 140 yards in the 20-12 loss in Week 3 of last season.

Also good to go for the tilt is safety Jalen Thompson, who was a late addition to the injury report with a back issue and was questionable entering Sunday.

Another name to watch this week is running back Michael Carter. The newly signed Cardinal is active for the first time in his tenure with Arizona.

Not suiting up for Arizona are wide receiver Michael Wilson, running back Keaontay Ingram, safety Joey Blount, cornerback Antonio Hamilton, offensive lineman Dennis Daley, tight end Blake Whiteheart and defensive lineman Kevin Strong.

As for the Rams, defensive lineman Ernest Brown IV, linebacker Nick Hampton, safety Quentin Lake, offensive lineman Warren McClendon and tight end Brycen Hopkins are inactive.

Catch Cardinals-Rams at 2:05 p.m. over on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 or ArizonaSports.com.

