No. 2 Arizona basketball’s win over Michigan State in the Acrisure Classic on Thanksgiving drew an audience not seen in 15 years.

The Wildcats closed out the Spartans 74-68 in front of 5,183,000 viewers, the most-watched regular season game since North Carolina versus Duke in 2008. The game boasted the highest ratings for a college basketball contest ever played on FOX.

Arizona earned its second win over a ranked opponent (MSU was No. 21 before the loss) after it defeated Duke on the road in its second game.

FOX also aired the most-watched women’s CBB game of the season on Thursday with Tennessee versus Indiana, a 71-57 Hoosiers win.

Thursday was a bigger day for sports ratings than usual, as evidenced by NFL viewership, as well.

The Green Bay Packers took down the Detroit Lions 29-22 on FOX before Arizona’s game tipped off, and the NFL’s Thanksgiving opener drew 33.7 million viewers. It was the most-watched early window football game on Turkey Day and a 6% increase from 2022.

The Dallas Cowboys’ win against the Washington Commanders on CBS, a 45-10 blowout, saw an audience of 41.4 million, the most-watched program since Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium.

