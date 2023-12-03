Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown and tight end Trey McBride — both listed as questionable — are expected to play in Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Brown did not participate in practice all week due to a heel injury, while McBride was out Wednesday and limited Thursday and Friday with a groin issue.

The Cardinals are already down pass catchers with Michael Wilson (shoulder) and Zach Pascal (personal) out.

Brown was questionable last week but suited up and caught six passes for 88 yards against the Los Angeles Rams. He played 87% of available offensive snaps despite missing two days of practice. Brown has played in all 12 games this season.

McBride also has not missed a contest. In three games since quarterback Kyler Murray returned, the second-year pro has caught 20 passes on 25 targets for 234 yards. He has full reins as Arizona’s top tight end with Zach Ertz getting released this past week.

McBride told reporters on Friday he would be ready to go.

The Cardinals also had safety Jalen Thompson ruled questionable along with safety Joey Blount and defensive lineman Kevin Strong.

The opening kick from Pittsburgh is set for 11 a.m. on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app.

