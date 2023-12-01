Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Cardinals’ waiving of Zach Ertz a product of Trey McBride’s emergence, outside interest

Dec 1, 2023, 1:33 PM

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

TEMPE — Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz’s time in the desert came to an abrupt end Wednesday with the two sides mutually parting ways.

While the timing — and J.J. Watt of all people breaking the news — came out of left field, the writing was on the wall for general manager Monti Ossenfort.

“Unfortunately, one of the bad parts of football is injuries. I think during (Ertz’s latest injured reserve stint), we had a few things happen,” Ossenfort told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke on Friday. “Trey McBride really came on, asserted himself and really became a focal point of our offense. It’s been fun to watch his development both as a blocker and a receiver and really been a big part of what we’ve been doing here these last six weeks.

“When it came down to it, Zach had interest in going to seek other opportunities. … We had conversations over the last couple weeks and this ended up being the best for both parties to go a different direction at this time.”

Even before Ertz’s release, it was clear McBride was getting more comfortable as the team’s primary tight end.

Bigger role, same Trey McBride

Not only did the second-year pro take a big step in the blocking department, McBride got more of a chance to show off his pass-catching prowess, which was a big reason why Arizona pulled the trigger on the Colorado State Ram in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

With Ertz sidelined the past five weeks, McBride has come into his own behind 33 catches on 44 targets for 351 yards and a touchdown. He also became the first tight end since Rob Awalt in 1989 to reach and surpass the 100-yard mark, doing so in a win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10.

RELATED STORIES

The added work — in addition to the absence of rookie wide receiver Michael Wilson of late due to injury — has McBride second on the team in receptions (48), targets (65), yards (521) and plays of at least 20 yards (six).

And as Ossenfort mentioned earlier, his blocking has taken a noticeable step forward and has opened doors for other Cardinals to make plays.

“He’s come a long ways,” tight ends coach Ben Steele said last Friday. “Since (Ertz got hurt), I’ve been proud of the way he’s taken on that role and has really done some huge things, some unbelievable plays in key moments. He’s right where we want him to be and I know he’s going to continue to grow in all facets.

“Without question … He has the ability to be a complete tight end, not just a one-dimensional guy that’s only going to run routes and catch the ball,” the TE coach added. “He’s similar to a George Kittle-type guy that can be in on every down.”

It’s not just McBride or any outside interest that played into the release of Ertz, either, as the tight ends room as a whole has filled up with hungry rookies and a trusted vet.

“Given where our team was at and where we’re at in that tight end room, not only with Trey’s development but also how Elijah Higgins has developed … Geoff Swaim has a steady, veteran presence that he’s had the whole season,” Ossenfort told Wolf & Luke. “Another rookie player that hasn’t had many opportunities is Blake Whiteheart and we’re pleased with his progress as well. That room filled up.”

Nothing but respect

With Ertz no longer in the picture, McBride’s path as Arizona’s cemented TE1 is clearer than ever.

The second-year pro isn’t letting the moment overtake him, however, as he remains focused on doing what he’s done to get to this point.

“My job and responsibilities stay the same,” McBride said. “Just trying to get better each and every week, trying to do the right thing, trying to stay consistent and keep proving to these coaches that I can do what they want me to do.”

Their time together may have spanned less than two full seasons, but McBride was able to pick up a lot from a player he watched growing up.

“Zach’s been great. He’s been a great role model, a great guy that I looked up to, a guy that I watched playing since I was a little kid,” McBride said Friday. “To be in this room, to play with him for however I did was very special.

“I’m very grateful for my time with Zach. I have a lot of respect for him, I love the way he plays and I’m super excited to watch where he continues to play his career. He’s a great guy. I plan on staying in touch with him and looking forward to the future.”

Presented By
Western Governors University
Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CBs Marco Wilson and Kei'Trel Clark battle for the football during practice on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB William Hooper runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Marco Wilson runs through drills during practice on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals P Blake Gillikin punts the football during practice on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals Corner

Kei'Trel Clark at practice...

Tyler Drake

Kei’Trel Clark ‘grateful’ for benching that made him better player, person

Arizona Cardinals rookie cornerback Kei'Trel Clark views his recent benching as anything but a negative. Instead, he's better for it.

39 minutes ago

James Conner runs the rock...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ James Conner on his return to Pittsburgh: ‘Just going to be me’

James Conner returns to his old stomping grounds in this week when the Cardinals take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

24 hours ago

Kyler Murray throws a pass...

Tyler Drake

Kyler Murray focused on breaking old habits as he works to perfect Cardinals offense

Three weeks down, five to go in QB Kyler Murray's eight-game audition for the Arizona Cardinals' new regime.

2 days ago

Elijah Wilkinson looks on...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals designating OL Elijah Wilkinson to return from IR

The Arizona Cardinals are designating guard Elijah Wilkinson to return from injured reserve, head coach Jonathan Gannon said Wednesday.

2 days ago

C.J. Stroud escapes the Cardinals' pass rush...

Tyler Drake

Texans heat index: Tracking Cardinals’ 2nd 1st-round pick in 2024 NFL Draft

To help keep track of the Cardinals' extra first-round pick in the 2024 draft, a closer look at where the Texans stand on the draft board.

3 days ago

Jesse Luketa runs through drills...

Tyler Drake

‘One for the books:’ Jesse Luketa gets helping hand from family of Cardinals fans

Sometimes everyone needs a helping hand. Ahead of the Cardinals' tilt against the Rams, that someone was outside linebacker Jesse Luketa.

4 days ago

Cardinals’ waiving of Zach Ertz a product of Trey McBride’s emergence, outside interest