Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

Arizona State basketball ups the tempo in comeback victory over SMU

Dec 7, 2023, 12:23 AM

Arizona State Sun Devils guard Jose Perez...

Arizona State Sun Devils guard Jose Perez (12) points to a teammate during the college basketball game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Arizona State Sun Devils on December 6, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Arizona Sports

TEMPE — Arizona State men’s basketball turned up the pace with a full-court press, flipping the advantage of Wednesday’s 76-74 win over SMU at Desert Financial Arena.

The Sun Devils (6-2) used the hastened tempo to come back from down 63-50 with 11:28 left in the game, forcing eight turnovers in the final 10 minutes of their fourth straight win. ASU is 5-0 at home.

Head coach Bobby Hurley said going to the press came out of necessity while trailing, and Alonzo Gaffney using his length to guard the ball and Frankie Collins playing safety gave SMU (6-4) major trouble moving the ball.

RELATED STORIES

“When we’re in our diamond, nothing against the two wings, but when you have Gaffney on the ball, with his length, he’s kicking the basketball out of bounds. I think by our numbers he had 10 deflections in the game so the inbounder doesn’t even know if he can throw the ball inbounds,” Hurley said.

“Then when you have Frankie Collins as the center fielder, and he has really great instincts of shooting a passing lane, those two guys are where it all starts and they were very good at it today.”

Hurley’s squad went on a 16-3 run to tie the game, and a Collins steal and two-handed jam on the break put ASU up 68-66.

The Sun Devils kept it up, and the run extended to 22-3 going into the final 2:30. Hurley said his team showed a relentlessness to keep the pressure on.

“Press makes us play hard, makes us put in effort, turns teams over, right now we’re playing well in transition as a team, we’re sharing it when we get in transition better than, in my opinion, the half-court set so I feel like right now we’re labeled as a transition team,” Jose Perez said.

ASU was outscored in the paint 42-22 (20-2 at halftime) and out-rebounded 44-34, and Hurley said the lack of size with Shawn Phillips Jr. and Zane Meeks out was evident. But scoring in transition off turnovers and getting to the free-throw line were significant advantages for the Sun Devils. Collins alluded to their athleticism making up for the physical limitations inside.

Arizona State shot 43 free throws and made 32, with Perez hitting 12-of-15 shots from the stripe.

Perez led ASU in points with 20, while Collins added 17 point, six rebounds and four steals. Bryant Selebangue scored eight points with a pair of emphatic blocks. He nearly brought the house down — DFA was not full, but it got loud in the second half — with a transition dunk attempt late but was fouled.

 

The Sun Devils built a nine-point lead in the first half but went into the break trailing. Hurley felt the defense was lost for much of the middle section of the game before his team found it.

“We set a bad tone around the 12-minute mark of the first half,” Hurley said. “We had control of the game and then we stopped making multiple efforts. They were sending four or five to the glass so if we ever came up with the ball, we were ready to go in transition. We knew that was going to be a key number and we clearly outplayed them in the transition game.”

Despite being short inside, ASU is stacking up nonconference wins against quality opponents. SMU entered Wednesday’s game ahead of Arizona State in NET rankings, giving ASU its second straight win over an opponent rated higher (San Francisco) for what it is worth this early.

The Sun Devils get San Diego on Saturday in California before facing TCU and Northwestern ahead of conference play.

Arizona State Basketball

Head coach Bobby Hurley...

Alex Weiner

Arizona State basketball’s Bobby Hurley says defense and energy carrying load early

Heading into the final schedule of Pac-12 games before ASU's Big 12 debut will be an odd feeling for Bobby Hurley. 

2 days ago

President of the NCAA and former Governor of Massachusetts Charlie Baker...

Associated Press

NCAA president calls for new tier of Division I athletics to help NIL

NCAA president Charlie Baker announced Tuesday that he wants the organization to create a new tier of Division I athletics.

2 days ago

Hoophall logo...

Damon Allred

High-profile Wildcats, Sun Devils show out at Hoophall West

All five of the blue-chip prospects signed to join Arizona State and Arizona basketball in 2024 played at Hoophall West, a landmark event.

2 days ago

Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley, right, and guard Frankie Collins pause near the team bench during...

Aaron Schmidt

Frankie Collins shines in Arizona State’s victory over San Fransisco

The Sun Devils got their revenge over San Fransisco on Sunday, defeating the Dons 72-61 in an impressive showing from both sides of the ball.

3 days ago

Head coach Bobby Hurley...

Aaron Schmidt

Arizona State basketball’s offense is slowly piecing itself together

After victories over Vanderbilt and Sam Houston, Arizona State's offense has improved since the team's loss to BYU.

6 days ago

Bronny James...

Associated Press

USC basketball’s Bronny James cleared to play 4 months after cardiac arrest

Bronny James has been cleared by doctors for a full return to basketball four months after suffering a cardiac arrest.

7 days ago

Arizona State basketball ups the tempo in comeback victory over SMU