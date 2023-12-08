Phoenix Mercury star center Brittney Griner has partnered with Disney to produce a documentary feature from ESPN Films, a scripted limited series through ABC Signature and a sit down interview with ABC News’ Robin Roberts, ESPN announced on Thursday.

The documentary will focus on Griner’s detainment in Russia, including the circumstances that led to her playing overseas, her experience in prison and advocacy for other wrongful detainees with exclusive footage, recordings and letters from her time in custody.

Griner’s agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas and wife Cherelle Griner will serve as executive producers.

“The last two years have been the most harrowing, transformative and illuminating period of my life, and I am grateful to be in a place now to share my story with the world,” Brittney Griner said in a press release. “I’m proud to partner with ESPN and Disney to share this very personal story because of its incredible potential to inspire hope around the world and their proven ability to do just that.”

Premiere dates have yet to be released.

Griner spent nearly 10 months in prison after getting arrested at a Moscow airport for possessing cannabis. She was sentenced to nine years in prison, and the United States called it a wrongful detainment. Griner was involved in a prisoner swap for arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Friday is the one-year anniversary of her freedom.

Griner returned to basketball for the 2023 season and made the All-Star Game for Phoenix.

“Brittney is an exceptional athlete whose hardship and resilience are nothing short of extraordinary,” Burke Magnus, president of content at ESPN, said in the release. “We are thrilled to be working with her to tell the nuances of her story and feel confident that this documentary will captivate audiences everywhere.”

