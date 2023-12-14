Arizona G Pelle Larsson has rising 2024 NBA Draft stock

After a solid start to the season through the first eight games, Arizona senior guard Pelle Larsson has a rising 2024 NBA Draft profile.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo list him as a sleeper who is moving up NBA Draft boards.

In his third season with the Wildcats, the former Utah transfer is averaging 12.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 60.9% from the field in 23 minutes per game this season.

Pelle Larsson has emerged for Arizona and put himself on the draft radar, a capable ball-mover and supporting piece who can put in winning minutes in a versatile role. He scored 21 points on perfect shooting on just six (!) attempts against Wisconsin over the weekend… pic.twitter.com/zCo4329u7G — Jeremy Woo (@JeremyWoo) December 12, 2023

In Saturday’s win over Wisconsin, Larsson had a career-high 21 points and shot a perfect 6-for-6 from the field and 4-for-4 from behind the arc. Larsson struggled at the line, going 5-for-9, but this was merely an aberration, as he’s shooting 84.6% from the line on the season.

Woo suggests the Swedish international could receive a full combine invite for next year’s draft.

Concerns about Larsson not having a stand-out trait is the main worry, but his strength is his versatility. Woo likens the 6-5 guard to a Swiss-Army-knife, and notes Larsson’s athleticism, passing ability and decision making as the guard’s strong suits.

Despite shooting at a 60% clip from beyond the arc this season, Larsson is averaging fewer than two 3-point field goal attempts per game and Woo argues NBA teams would prefer him to shoot more from distance.

