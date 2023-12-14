Close
ARIZONA BASKETBALL

Arizona G Pelle Larsson has rising 2024 NBA Draft stock

Dec 14, 2023, 12:50 PM

Pelle Larsson #3 of the Arizona Wildcats reacts after hitting a three point basket during the first...

Pelle Larsson #3 of the Arizona Wildcats reacts after hitting a three point basket during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at McKale Center on December 09, 2023 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

After a solid start to the season through the first eight games, Arizona senior guard Pelle Larsson has a rising 2024 NBA Draft profile.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo list him as a sleeper who is moving up NBA Draft boards.

In his third season with the Wildcats, the former Utah transfer is averaging 12.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 60.9% from the field in 23 minutes per game this season.

In Saturday’s win over Wisconsin, Larsson had a career-high 21 points and shot a perfect 6-for-6 from the field and 4-for-4 from behind the arc. Larsson struggled at the line, going 5-for-9, but this was merely an aberration, as he’s shooting 84.6% from the line on the season.

Woo suggests the Swedish international could receive a full combine invite for next year’s draft.

Concerns about Larsson not having a stand-out trait is the main worry, but his strength is his versatility. Woo likens the 6-5 guard to a Swiss-Army-knife, and notes Larsson’s athleticism, passing ability and decision making as the guard’s strong suits.

Despite shooting at a 60% clip from beyond the arc this season, Larsson is averaging fewer than two 3-point field goal attempts per game and Woo argues NBA teams would prefer him to shoot more from distance.

