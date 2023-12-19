Arizona football flipped four-star defensive back Rahshawn Clark, who was previously committed to California, on Monday. The Wildcats also added former Tennessee safety Jack Luttrell and junior-college defensive lineman Bryce Butler.

Clark, who plays at Garfield High School in Seattle, is now the third-highest rated player in Arizona’s 2024 class after running back Jordan Washington and quarterback Demond Williams.

Clark, a 6-foot, 180-pound athlete who plays on both sides of the ball, announced his commitment on Monday after taking his official visit last weekend. He previously committed to Cal in July after his Garfield teammate EJ Caminong committed to the Golden Bears in June. Clark also received offers from Oregon, Oregon State, Washington, Washington State, Colorado, Utah, Nevada, Louisville, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech and Florida Atlantic.

Luttrell appeared in three games for Tennessee last season, playing nine snaps on special teams against Austin Peay, Florida and UTSA.

He entered the transfer portal earlier this month after signing with the Volunteers as a 3-star prospect part of the 2023 class. The 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back from Colquitt County High School was rated as the No. 101 safety in the country and the No. 97 player in Georgia. He will have four years of eligibility remaining after redshirting this season. He committed to Tennessee but received offers from Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Tennessee State and Colorado.

Butler arrives from Garden City Community College in Kansas. The 6-5, 295-pound defensive lineman is rated by 247Sports.com as the 13th-best junior-college defensive lineman in the nation. Last season, the Toronto native totaled 31 tackles, 18 solo tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. Butler picked the Wildcats after receiving offers from Liberty, South Florida, Coastal Carolina and Mississippi State among other schools.

Arizona has the seventh-best 2024 recruiting class in the Big 12, according to 247 Sports. The Wildcats’ 2024 class sits at 48th in the nation.

