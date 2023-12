Arizona Wildcats head coach Jedd Fisch recruited through a 1-11 season two years ago and now has a nine-win regular season and upcoming Alamo Bowl appearance to show for it.

That momentum could ride into 2024 national signing day on Wednesday. The Wildcats are expected to land a top-50 class, per 247 Sports’ composite team rankings.

Here’s a list of who has signed so far.

Arizona Wildcats’ 2024 football recruiting class signees

4-star ATH Rahshawn Clark – Garfield High School (Seattle)

3-star ATH Stacy Bey – Rancho Cucamonga High School (Rancho Cucamonga, California)

3-star WR Dylan Tapley – Desert Mountain High School (Scottsdale, Arizona)

3-star EDGE Eduwa Okundaye – Tompkins High School (Katy, Texas)

3-star ATH Rahim Wright – Rancho Cucamonga High School (Rancho Cucamonga, California)

3-star K Michael Salgado-Medina – Mission Viejo High School (Mission Viejo, California)

3-star OT Matthew Lado – Apollo High School (Glendale, Arizona)

3-star RB Adam Mohammed – Apollo High School (Glendale, Arizona)

3-star OT Justin Hylkema – Adrian Wilcox High School (Santa Clara, California)

3-star DL Bryce Butler – Garden City Community College (Garden City, Kansas)

3-star WR Brandon Phelps – American Leadership Academy – Gilbert North (Gilbert, Arizona)

3-star OL Michael Watkins – Apollo High School (Glendale, Arizona)

3-star WR Audric Harris – Bishop Gorman High School (Las Vegas)

3-star TE Charlie Crowell – Summit High School (Bend, Oregon)

