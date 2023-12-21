Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

Arizona State basketball’s Bobby Hurley vows to fight for program amid disappointing season

Dec 20, 2023, 10:27 PM

Arizona State basketball coach Bobby Hurley...

Arizona State men's basketball coach Bobby Hurley during a game against Northwestern at the Jerry Colangelo Hall of Fame Series at Footprint Center on Wednesday, December 20, in Phoenix (Arizona Sports Photo/Jeremy Schnell)

(Arizona Sports Photo/Jeremy Schnell)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Arizona Sports

PHOENIX — Arizona State men’s basketball is not as tough as it needs to be, as head coach Bobby Hurley put it.

The Sun Devils managed 13 points in the first half against Northwestern on Wednesday at Footprint Center in the Jerry Colangelo Hall of Fame Series, falling 65-46 to end their nonconference slate with a 6-5 record.

Northwestern’s Brooks Barnhizer matched ASU’s first half scoring output alone, as the Wildcats took a 36-13 lead into the break. The dismal half followed a 20-point loss to TCU on Saturday in which ASU led by a point with 13:32 to play before a pair of technical fouls knocked their performance off the rails.

ASU scored three points in the final 10 minutes of Wednesday’s first half, shooting 1-for-11.

“As a team right now, mentally we’re soft,” point guard Frankie Collins said postgame. “…When we face adversity, you see how sometimes we get punched in the mouth and we don’t fight back. I think we got to go out there and just continue to play hard no matter if shots are falling or not.”

Arizona State shot 1-for-5 from the stripe and 2-for-13 beyond the arc by the break, marks that have cost the Sun Devils all season.

RELATED STORIES

ASU entered Wednesday’s slate of games 342nd out of 351 teams in free-throw shooting at 62% and 291st in 3-point percentage at 30%. Finding clean looks inside the arc was once again difficult in the half court, although there were open 3s available that did not fall.

The pace favored Northwestern’s tough defense with ASU more impactful in transition this year.

Hurley felt the offensive failures spilled into the defensive and rebounding effort. He pointed out an offensive rebound by Northwestern’s Boo Buie that led to a Barnhizer basket with seven seconds left.

“We’re kind of melting out there,” Hurley said. “As teams are coming at us, we don’t have a response. We’re not making shots, we’re missing free throws … I think we were tied with one of the Northwestern players at halftime, that’s how bad we were.

“We got to look at it and evaluate it and see what changes we need to make.”

The second half started off much improved with ASU cutting the deficit to 41-25, but that was as close as it got. The Sun Devils turned to a press to slow down Northwestern, but the Wildcats made enough shots to avoid a significant run. Northwestern shot 9-for-22 from deep on Wednesday, and Buie scored a game-high 22 points.

“U of A” chants rang from the crowd with Arizona set to take on Alabama following the conclusion of ASU-Northwestern.

Hurley’s first remarks at the podium involved taking accountability for his coaching staff not having the players ready. Collins shook his head, saying the players failed to execute.

ASU lost its final three nonconference games after a four-game winning streak, and Hurley said he is “highly disappointed” with how the season has unfolded. He vowed to keep fighting for the program.

“I’m a fighter and I’ll keep pushing,” Hurley said. “Coach Kimbrough and I talked about this, we worked very hard to make this an NCAA tournament program. And we did that last year, and it was a really fun team to watch.

“We’re not having a great season right now. But we’re gonna fight for the program and do what we have to do to change this and see who wants to move forward with us and be about the right things and who doesn’t.”

Collins led ASU in scoring with 10 points on 13 shots. No one else had more than seven points.

The Sun Devils open Pac-12 play at Stanford on Dec. 29 followed by a road game at California on New Year’s Eve.

Arizona State Basketball

An Oregon State fan, front, and a Washington State fan hold "Pac-2" signs, representing the two sch...

Arizona Sports

Report: Oregon State and Washington State partner with West Coast Conference

Oregon State and Washington State are nearing a partnership with the West Coast Conference for basketball and other Olympic sports.

9 hours ago

Shawn Phillips Jr....

Arizona Sports

Arizona State basketball getting closer to whole with Shawn Phillips Jr. nearing return

Arizona State men's basketball is getting closer to full strength with Adam Miller back and Shawn Phillips Jr. on the way.

1 day ago

UCLA tight end Hudson Habermehl (81) dives across the goal line for a touchdown during the second h...

Associated Press

AP story of the year: Demise of Pac-12 ushers in super conference era

The Associated Press picked the Pac-12's dissolving and superconference realignment as the sports story of the year for 2023.

2 days ago

Adam Miller...

Arizona Sports

Adam Miller scores 20 in Arizona State basketball debut, techs doom Sun Devils vs. TCU

Adam Miller's debut performance was the highlight for Arizona State in a blowout loss to TCU on Saturday night.

4 days ago

Adam Miller #44 of the LSU Tigers drives to the basket against Myreon Jones #0 of the Florida Gator...

Kellan Olson

ASU’s Hurley: Adam Miller ‘lit up the gym’ after news of temporary eligibility

Arizona State men's basketball head coach Bobby Hurley indicated LSU transfer Adam Miller should make his season debut on Saturday.

6 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: State of the Sun Devils Podcast: How is ASU doing in the portal + ranting about the NCAA

State of the Sun Devils Podcast: How is ASU doing in the portal + ranting about the NCAA. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Subscribe to the Arizona Sports daily newsletter: https://bit.ly/3QWcj1x Read articles from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/ Download the Arizona Sports app: https://arizonasports.com/the-arizona-sports-98-7-fm-app/ Sign up for texts from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/text-alerts/ Listen live […]

6 days ago

Arizona State basketball’s Bobby Hurley vows to fight for program amid disappointing season