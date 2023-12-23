The Arizona Cardinals elevated wide receivers Dan Chisena and Kaden Davis from the practice squad on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s Week 16 game at the Chicago Bears.

Arizona receiver Greg Dortch (shoulder) is listed as questionable to suit up with Marquise Brown (heel) out, so Saturday’s moves add depth to the arsenal. Brown has battled a heel injury for weeks and exited Arizona’s loss to the 49ers last weekend. Michael Wilson, Zach Pascal and Rondale Moore are the three active Cardinals receivers who were not on the injury report this week.

Chisena has played one game for the Cardinals this season after signing to the practice squad on Nov. 22. The Penn State alum played one offensive snap and 12 on special teams.

Davis has yet to make his NFL debut. The former Northwest Missouri State Bearcat first signed with the Cardinals on July 25 but was cut on Aug. 29. He joined the practice squad a day later where he has stayed the rest of the season.

The Bears also elevated a practice squad receiver, calling on Collin Johnson. Johnson, a 2020 fifth-round pick from Texas, has 29 career catches and two touchdowns. Bears receiver Equanimeous St. Brown is out (pectoral).

The game starts at 2:25 p.m. on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app.

