The Arizona Cardinals will have wide receiver Greg Dortch and cornerback Antonio Hamilton when the team takes on the Chicago Bears in Week 16.

The duo entered Sunday listed as questionable. Dortch missed all but one day of practice with a shoulder issue, while Hamilton was a limited participant throughout the week with a calf injury.

Safety Andre Chachere is also good to go for the tilt in Chicago.

Having Dortch and Hamilton in the mix is good news for Arizona’s WRs and CBs rooms, which have been hit by injuries of late.

No. 1 option Hollywood Brown is set to miss his first game of 2023 with a lingering heel issue. Rookie cornerback Garrett Williams is out this week due to a knee injury.

With injuries inside the WRs room to rookie Michael Wilson and Brown, Dortch has seen more work in the offense of late. Since Week 9 (six games played), the wideout has 13 receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown.

Hamilton meanwhile has made six starts across 11 games played this year. He’s recorded 29 tackles, one interception and eight passes defensed.

The special teams unit also gets a boost given Dortch’s abilities as Arizona’s return man.

Not active for the Cardinals on Sunday are Brown, Williams, linebackers Victor Dimukeje and Tyreke Smith, offensive linemen Carter O’Donnell and Dennis Daley and tight end Travis Vokolek.

As for the Bears, running backs D’Onta Foreman, wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, quarterback Nathan Peterman, linebacker Noah Sewell, defensive back Quindell Johnson and offensive lineman Teven Jenkins are inactive against the Cardinals.

Cardinals-Bears kicks off at 2:25 p.m. Catch all the action over on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 or ArizonaSports.com.

