Arizona Wildcats QB Jayden de Laura enters transfer portal

Dec 25, 2023, 12:38 PM

Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura is entering the transfer portal. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura will enter the transfer portal but remain a Wildcat through the Alamo Bowl, he announced on Christmas.

De Laura entered the season as Arizona’s starting quarterback but suffered an ankle injury in the Wildcats’ fourth game.

In the seven games he saw action this season, de Laura threw for 1,120 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also ran for 121 yards and three touchdowns.

Redshirt freshman Noah Fifita, who replaced de Laura, took over the starting job and won Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year.

“I want to thank Coach (Jedd) Fisch and Mrs. Fisch for (all) they had done for me these past two years,” de Laura said in his announcement. “Thank you guys for helping me not grow as just a football player but also as a student and as a man.”

De Laura said the recent NCAA ruling allowing undergraduates to transfer multiple times played a part in his decision. “The opportunity to return as a starter my final year of college while also getting my degree is something I must explore,” de Laura said.

No. 14 Arizona takes on No. 12 Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. from the Alamodome in San Antonio.

