Raiders’ Jack Jones, former Sun Devil, doubles as Chiefs’ Grinch with Christmas post

Dec 26, 2023, 9:28 AM

Jack Jones...

Jack Jones #18 of the Las Vegas Raiders returns an interception for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Haboob Blog's Profile Picture

BY HABOOB BLOG


Las Vegas Raiders cornerback and former Arizona State Sun Devil Jack Jones took a Patrick Mahomes pass to the house on Monday, and he doubled down as the Chiefs’ Grinch on social media after the Christmas game.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JackJones (@presidentjacc)

Jones’ touchdown led the Raiders to a 20-14 win at Arrowhead Stadium, keeping their dim playoff hopes alive.

That was his second pick six in as many weeks, and the Grinch theme was apt considering the Raiders denied Kansas City the Christmas gift of clinching the AFC West at home.

Drama ensued, as Jones appeared to pull the ball away from a young Chiefs fan in the crowd, but he explained that wasn’t the case on X (responding to former Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brad Ziegler at that). He said he pulled the ball away from someone else trying to grab it from behind the front row.

The pick six was also the second defensive score of the game for Las Vegas. Bilal Nichols was there for the Raiders to scoop up a fumble and rumble in for a touchdown and a 9-7 lead.

On the very next play, Mahomes looked to his right and threw his pass late toward the sideline, and Jones stepped in front of it. The Raiders defensive back coasted the other way untouched for 33 yards.

The defensive scores made it 17-7, as Las Vegas has five defensive TDs this season, their most since 2005.

The Raiders ended a six-game skid to their longtime division rivals.

The win also gave interim head coach Antonio Pierce a 4-3 record after he took over for Josh McDaniels.

Jones played 26 games for the Sun Devils between 2019-21. Pierce was ASU’s defensive coordinator under Herm Edwards after coaching Jones in high school at Long Beach Poly. Jones was a fourth-round pick in 2022 by the New England Patriots, who waived him this season. Jones was claimed by Las Vegas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Raiders’ Jack Jones, former Sun Devil, doubles as Chiefs’ Grinch with Christmas post