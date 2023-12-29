Close
Browns ink QB Jeff Driskel off Cardinals practice squad

Dec 29, 2023, 1:43 PM

Jeff Driskel at training camp...

Arizona Cardinals QB Jeff Driskel throws a pass during training camp on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Cleveland Browns signed quarterback Jeff Driskel off the Arizona Cardinals practice squad on Friday to bolster the depth chart ahead of a playoff run.

Driskel didn’t appear for Arizona this season but began 2023 in training camp with the Cardinals. He was signed as a third-stringer and stashed on the practice squad roster as the team flipped through starters Joshua Dobbs and Clayton Tune before Kyler Murray’s midseason return from an ACL injury suffered last December.

The 30-year-old Driskel is in his eighth season out of Louisiana Tech.

He has appeared in 22 games in his NFL career for the Bengals, Lions, Broncos and Texans.

Arizona is left with Murray and Tune at quarterback on the 53-man roster for games against the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks left this year.

In Cleveland, Driskel will serve as the third quarterback behind Joe Flacco and P.J. Walker heading into the postseason. The Browns have a game at Cincinnati remaining in the regular season.

The Browns (11-5) cemented a playoff berth on Thursday behind Flacco, who was signed off the street after injuries to quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson. He’s thrown for better than 300 yards in the last four starts, all wins.

