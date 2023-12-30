Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA FOOTBALL

Arizona football adds former Northwestern OL Alex Doost from transfer portal

Dec 30, 2023, 12:42 PM | Updated: 12:57 pm

3-star offensive lineman Alex Doost announced his commitment to Arizona from the transfer portal on...

3-star offensive lineman Alex Doost announced his commitment to Arizona from the transfer portal on Saturday. (@Doost__/X)

(@Doost__/X)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

Arizona added former Northwestern offensive lineman Alex Doost from the transfer portal on Saturday.

The 3-star lineman from Glendale’s Mountain Ridge High School entered the transfer portal on Dec. 27. Doost visited Tucson last weekend, and after redshirting this season, he has four years of eligibility remaining.

He was slotted as the No. 95 interior offensive lineman in the nation and the No. 18 overall recruit in the state of Arizona, according to 247Sports’ Class of 2023 rankings.

RELATED STORIES

While in high school, the 6-foot-7, 295-pound lineman was heavily recruited by Arizona and also visited Michigan State and California. He additionally received offers from Arizona State, Nevada, Washington, Utah State, Indiana, Colorado State, Oregon State, San Diego State, West Virginia, Northern Arizona, Washington State, Colorado, BYU and Utah.

While Doost has family in Tucson and his grandfather helped build part of Arizona Stadium, Northwestern has seen a lot of changes with this week’s dismissals of offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian, special teams coordinator/TEs coach Jeff Genyk and director of sports performance for football Jay Hooten. Northwestern offensive line coach Kurt Anderson’s future with the program remains uncertain. Doost was the fifth player from Northwestern to enter the transfer portal.

Arizona Football

Jalil Farooq #3 of the Oklahoma Sooners is stripped of the ball by Gunner Maldonado #9 of the Arizo...

Associated Press

Arizona defense forces six turnovers in Alamo Bowl victory over Oklahoma

In a game of momentum swings, Arizona's defense came up big to lead Arizona to a 38-24 Alamo Bowl victory over Oklahoma.

2 days ago

Jedd Fisch, Arizona Wildcats...

Arizona Sports

Arizona ‘excited’ to punctuate impressive season with matchup vs. Oklahoma in Alamo Bowl

Arizona coach Jedd Fisch is looking at his team's appearance in the 2023 Valero Alamo Bowl on Thursday as a stepping stone.

2 days ago

Jedd Fisch, Arizona Wildcats...

Associated Press

Arizona excited for Alamo Bowl putting program front and center in Texas, Big 12

Arizona faces Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl and is making its first bowl appearance since 2015 before joining the Big 12 next season.

3 days ago

Jackson Arnold...

Associated Press

Arizona football to face Oklahoma 5-star freshman QB Jackson Arnold at Alamo Bowl

No. 12 Oklahoma's Alamo Bowl matchup with No. 14 Arizona on Thursday will involve five-star freshman QB Jackson Arnold getting the nod.

4 days ago

Arizona Wildcats Jayden de Laura...

Damon Allred

Arizona Wildcats QB Jayden de Laura enters transfer portal

Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura will enter the transfer portal but remain a Wildcat through the Alamo Bowl, he announced.

5 days ago

Jedd Fisch, Arizona Wildcats...

Arizona Sports

Tracker: Arizona Wildcats’ 2024 football recruits inked on national signing day

Arizona Wildcats head coach Jedd Fisch recruited through a 1-11 season two years ago and now has a nine-win regular season to show for it.

10 days ago

Arizona football adds former Northwestern OL Alex Doost from transfer portal