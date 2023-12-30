Arizona added former Northwestern offensive lineman Alex Doost from the transfer portal on Saturday.

The 3-star lineman from Glendale’s Mountain Ridge High School entered the transfer portal on Dec. 27. Doost visited Tucson last weekend, and after redshirting this season, he has four years of eligibility remaining.

He was slotted as the No. 95 interior offensive lineman in the nation and the No. 18 overall recruit in the state of Arizona, according to 247Sports’ Class of 2023 rankings.

While in high school, the 6-foot-7, 295-pound lineman was heavily recruited by Arizona and also visited Michigan State and California. He additionally received offers from Arizona State, Nevada, Washington, Utah State, Indiana, Colorado State, Oregon State, San Diego State, West Virginia, Northern Arizona, Washington State, Colorado, BYU and Utah.

While Doost has family in Tucson and his grandfather helped build part of Arizona Stadium, Northwestern has seen a lot of changes with this week’s dismissals of offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian, special teams coordinator/TEs coach Jeff Genyk and director of sports performance for football Jay Hooten. Northwestern offensive line coach Kurt Anderson’s future with the program remains uncertain. Doost was the fifth player from Northwestern to enter the transfer portal.

