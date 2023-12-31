Close
James Conner’s 1-handed TD catch highlights Cardinals’ win over Eagles

Dec 31, 2023, 1:20 PM | Updated: 3:43 pm

James Conner smiles...

Running back James Conner #6 and safety Budda Baker #3 of the Arizona Cardinals warm up before the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Broncos 18-17. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals offense is built for a guy like running back James Conner. Their 35-31 win over the Philadelphia Eagles was further proof of that.

As per usual, he continued to be a problem in the run game behind 128 yards on 26 carries.

But it was his third-quarter play as a pass catcher that really turned heads at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

Hoping to tighten things up even more after scoring on the opening possession of the second half, the Cardinals chewed up 72 yards on eight plays on their way to a first-down look on the Eagles’ five-yard line.

Instead of letting Conner bully his way across the goal line as a runner, though, the Cardinals got him involved through the air.

Escaping Philadelphia’s pass rush just enough to get the ball away, Murray tossed one in the vicinity of Conner.

The running back did the rest.

“It was a good one. Me and Kyler were just on the same page,” Conner told Cardinals sideline reporter Paul Calvisi postgame. “He just knows my body and he thought I could get there.

RELATED STORIES

“I just turned it over and was able to reach out and make a play for the team. That’s what it’s truly all about, making a play.”

That’s one heck of a way to get involved in the passing game, as that marked Conner’s only target and catch of the afternoon.

The running back has now scored as a pass catcher in back-to-back games.

Conner’s snag capped off an impressive third quarter for the Cardinals, who went scored 15 unanswered points.

Arizona didn’t stop there, either, turning to Conner one more time to put the game away in the fourth quarter behind a two-yard touchdown.

“I’m always in the zone,” Conner said. “Every time I step on the field, I got to be in the zone. We came here for a reason across the country, four-hour trip, just wanted to make it meaningful.”

