Cardinals’ Garrett Williams out vs. Eagles with ankle injury

Dec 31, 2023, 12:24 PM | Updated: 12:44 pm

Garrett Williams at practice...

Arizona Cardinals CB Garrett Williams warms up ahead of practice on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Garrett Williams will not return against the Philadelphia Eagles with an ankle injury, the team announced.

Williams left late in the second quarter of the matchup as the Eagles were driving down the field. He was able to walk off the field under his own power.

The rookie out of Syracuse was making his return to action on Sunday after missing last week’s tilt against the Chicago Bears with a knee injury.

With Williams sidelined, Andre Chachere stepped in alongside Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson.

Williams has been one of the many rookie bright spots for Arizona this season.

After rehabbing himself back to full strength from a torn ACL suffered in his final season at Syracuse, Williams has become an every-game contributor for the Cardinals working out of the nickel.

Entering play Sunday, Williams had started five of the eight games played.

The Cardinals will need every hand on deck down 21-13 to quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in the third quarter.

In the first half, Hurts completed 84.6% of his throws for 114 yards and two touchdowns, both to veteran wide receiver Julio Jones.

Arizona meanwhile was held to just two field goals in the first half before running back Michael Carter found paydirt in the third quarter.

Catch the rest of Cardinals-Eagles over on the Arizona Sports app, ArizonaSports.com or 98.7.

