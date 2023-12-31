Close
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray officially active vs. Eagles

Dec 31, 2023, 9:40 AM

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is active for the team’s Week 17 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Murray entered the weekend as questionable after missing the first two days of practice this week with what head coach Jonathan Gannon called a “holiday bug.”

Gannon never seemed too concerned about Murray’s availability for the matchup and noted that the QB got a day of mental reps in on Thursday before getting back to work on Friday.

Sporting a 2-4 record through six games played in 2023, Murray has completed 62.3% of his throws for 1,305 yards and six touchdowns to four interceptions.

He’s added another 187 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries.

In addition to Murray, cornerbacks Bobby Price (quadricep) and Garrett Williams (knee) and inside linebacker Owen Pappoe (ankle) are active for the contest.

Williams should return to his role at the nickel spot after missing last week’s game against the Chicago Bears with the knee issue.

Across eight games played (five starts) since his return from a torn ACL suffered last year, Williams has recorded 23 tackles, one of which was for a loss, an interception and two passes defensed.

Not suiting up for the Cardinals on Sunday include safety Qwauntrezz Knight, linebacker Trevor Nowaske, offensive linemen Carter O’Donnell and Dennis Daley, tight end Blake Whiteheart and pass rusher Cameron Thomas.

As for the Eagles, quarterback Tanner McKee, cornerbacks Darius Slay and Bradley Roby, linebacker Zach Cunningham, offensive lineman Tyler Steen and defensive lineman Marlon Tuipulotu are inactive for Sunday’s tilt.

Cardinals-Eagles kicks off at 11 a.m. Catch all the action over on the Arizona Sports app, ArizonaSports.com or 98.7.

